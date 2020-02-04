Morgan and Reid talk loosely

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on their four-year friendship and heading to Hollywood.

Good Morning Britain hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid appeared on Loose Women earlier today to talk about their four-year friendship and heading to Hollywood to cover the Oscars next week.

When Gloria Hunniford asked Susanna if there would be ‘romantic nonsense’ between them if Piers was ’free and not married’, Susanna said:

“I mean hell would freeze over before I would even consider it. He is my very valued working colleague. We have sometimes talked about who is that person that you would call right in the middle of the night, around 4 o’clock, if you needed help, but then of course we do wake up about that time… separately. He’s fantastic to work with. I do not know what it is like to live with him. And I would never like to.”

Talking about the celebrities they’re excited to see in Los Angeles at next week’s Oscars, Piers described the time he met Tom Hanks, who he described as a ‘class act’. He explained:

“Tom Hanks is great. I’ve got a great Tom Hanks story – I was in New York a few years ago. It shows what a nice guy he is. I was in a cafe in Upper East Manhattan, on my own, regular place I went in to, door swings open, Tom Hanks. He comes over, “Piers, can I join you?” I said, ‘Of course, Tom.’”

Piers who rose through the ranks of the newspaper world before heading to television with shows such as Life Stories, added, “He joins me, 90 minutes, one of the most charming, nice, intelligent, really thoughtful – we had a massively intelligent discussion. At the end, he stood up and said, ’I’ve paid for it. Thank you very much for letting me join you.’ He secretly paid when I went to the loo. Class act. The real deal.”

Susanna, also from a journalist background and before GMB was best known for hosting BBC News programming, went on to say last year’s Oscars was “a glamorous mess” as she was drinking cocktails and red wine. “It’s messy and you never know who’s going to show up,” she said.

Loose Women, weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.