Telly Today: Midweek laughs come courtesy of UKTV’s W and Sky Comedy this February 5th. There’s also a vintage trip back to the Midlands in the sixties and a very expensive house.

W brings comedy to screens this evening.

ONE TO WATCH: FINDING JOY, UKTV’s W, at 10pm

Amy Huberman writes and stars alongside Aisling Bea and Jenny Rainsford in UKTV’s latest six-part comedy series, Finding Joy.

The story follows the trials and tribulations of a journalist turned accidental superstar vlogger.

Joy (Huberman) may have just broken up with her long-term boyfriend, Aidan (Lochlann O’Mearáin), and her best friend Trish (Hannah James-Scott) is busy having a baby, but she’s totally fine…no matter what her dog, Canine Aidan (Peter McDonald), thinks. Joy is perfectly happy with her secluded and orderly life as a back-room news editor.

That is until her quiet life is turned upside down as she is summoned to step into the position of the media corporation’s sexy and adventurous lifestyle guru and Ireland’s most beloved vlogger, Flora the Happy Hunter (Laura Whitmore). Joy is catapulted headlong into the unknown and unwelcome world of social media stardom.

Forced to share her fears, feelings, and wardrobe malfunctions with the world, maybe the vlogosphere can help Joy solve the problems plaguing her personal life: tackling breaking boundaries through full-contact wrestling and ex-boyfriend induced insanity through hot yoga – what could go wrong?

With straight-talking manager Charlene (Rainsford) and quirky new roommate Amelia (Bea) at her side, Joy pushes herself outside of her comfort zone, all in the name of learning about the crazy, uncomfortable and new-age methods people use to find – well joy.

“Despite some risqué jokes, it’s not Fleabag – actually it’s a bit daft and some of the gags miss the mark – but Huberman is immensely likeable, so this may be a grower.” – Radio Times

Finding Joy will be released on DVD on March 16th 2020 courtesy of Acorn Media International following its UK premiere on UKTV’s W Channel.

LOSE WEIGHT AND GET FIT WITH TOM KERRIDGE, BBC TWO at 8pm

Tom Kerridge is challenging himself and a group of volunteers from Gloucester to lose weight and get fit. But do they have the drive and self-discipline to stick with the plan?

In tonight’s third instalment old habits die hard, and after a strong first couple of weeks the temptation of sweet treats and booze is threatening to undo progress. Tom wants to nip temptation in the bud and has invented some recipes that look and taste like treats but are lower in calories. For Tom, getting the food right is the easy part. He’s less sure of himself when it comes to exercise. Adam, the team’s personal trainer, joins Tom at the gym to watch his workout. What he witnesses gives him cause for concern: Tom is pushing himself to the limit and is not giving his body time to heal and rest between workouts.

Tom and the gang get together with Adam at a local rugby club. They’re joining a mixed-ability touch rugby session, a brilliant way to exercise, have a laugh and spend time together.

THE RIGHEOUS GEMSTONES, SKY COMEDY at 9pm

Danny McBride writes and stars in the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work – all in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Jesse Gemstone (McBride) is a maverick in the ministry game. He has taken the congregation that his father Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) created and used it to build a megachurch for the modern-day churchgoer. But upon returning from a baptism marathon in China with his father and brother Kelvin (Adam Devive), Jesse receives a video from blackmailers seeking to sully his reputation.

Meanwhile, Eli moves forward with plans to expand the Gemstone empire as he continues to mourn his late wife Aimee-Leigh.

BRITAIN’S MOST EXPENSIVE HOME, CHANNEL 4 at 9pm

In the heart of Mayfair an extraordinary home is being built; a £65-million refurbishment of almost 50,000 square feet of living space. The house belongs to self-made billionaire and philanthropist John Caudwell, who sold Phones 4u in 2006 for just under £1.5 billion, and who is now aiming to create one of the most lavish and expensive homes ever to be renovated in Britain.

Bought for £87 million, when the building is finished it is estimated to be worth upwards of £250 million. With a huge house comes huge challenges, and with the build over budget and behind schedule, it has been far from plain sailing. Now, as it enters its last crucial stages, this programme follows this complex project being carried out in the narrow confines of historic Mayfair.

The unique engineering tasks and challenges include a vast subterranean basement that joins two mansions together, a mechanical car stacker that can take eight cars from street level to storage at the click of a button, a pool with a bespoke installation designed to look like lava, and a second-floor dining room featuring a river with live fish. John Caudwell is an exacting and demanding client who cajoles builders and designers alike to deliver on his vision for his perfect home, which he plans to use to host his lavish charity fundraisers.

PESTON, ITV, UTV and STV times vary

In the first edition since the UK departed the EU on January 31st Robert Peston will have a lot to discuss. The political magazine show on Wednesday nights aims to provide ITV viewers with an fresh, intelligent and lively perspective on the big matters of the day. This week we’ve had the press, including ITV News and BBC News walk-out of Number 10 when a PM briefing on the UK’s post-Brexit trade negotiations with the EU went wrong after government officials asked half of the gathered press to leave. In a show of journalistic solidarity every member of the press left.

The press also seemingly weren’t keen on a pre-recorded Boris Johnson Brexit speech, so many opted to not show it, or just show a small segment after 11pm on the Brexit exit night.

And with another terrorist attack on the streets of London, where is the action to get tough on radicals? Promising a stellar line-up of guests from across the political spectrum as well as cultural figures, Peston will look at the top political issues of the moment featuring major interviews with Westminster heavy hitters, topical guests and the very latest political gossip from inside the bubble.

Co-presenter Anushka Asthana will help Peston fuel the conversation in the studio and online, with updates from social media taking in perspectives from viewers, experts and key-players throughout the programme.

ITV and UTV viewers can join Robert from 10.45pm while STV viewers can tune in at 11.10pm after Scotland Tonight.

CLASSIC TV CHOICE: GLIMPSES, TALKING PICTURES TV at 1.15pm

Talking Pictures TV brings a great mix of classic movies and programmes including ATV’s crime series Gideon’s Way (Tuesdays at 9pm) and variety show Sunday Night at the London Palladium (Sundays at 9pm), but also shows forgotten footage too as part of their Glimpses series.

If you’ve missed it before then today we head back sixty years to a very different Birmingham from today. The industrial city was at the time still very much that and many changes were yet to take place in the city centre. The heart of the West Midlands may have been brought to the small screen through shows such as BBC Two’s Peaky Blinders and ATV’s Crossroads, but this is the real vintage deal.

Glimpses: The Midlands in the Sixties is a documentary short in which the cameras capture the growth of the Midlands, its industries and landmarks. The footage also covers some of the wider West Midlands as well as upwards to Manchester.

