Kay Mellor returns to The Syndicate

The Beeb have announced a stand-alone series of The Syndicate from the pen of the Bafta award-winning writer Kay Mellor.

“I’m thrilled to be working with the BBC again. As ever, it’s a brand-new Syndicate and has a fresh and unique transatlantic story. I couldn’t resist setting this series in a dog kennels either. I have a Shih-tzu myself and love animals – they say you should never work with kids or animals but I’m a sucker for a challenge and can’t wait to get started.” – Kay Mellor

The fourth series of the lottery drama will focus on the staff of Woodvale Kennels, whose employment status is destabilised by the owner’s decision to sell up. As their future is thrown into question, the weekly lottery looks like their only lifeline.

So when the friends check the ticket and the machine goes off they are ecstatic! But is everything as it seems and will the syndicate get what’s rightfully theirs? Set between Leeds and Las Vegas, the kennel workers spend every last penny they own to see justice done.

In true Mellor style the ‘cat-and-mouse’ thriller is peppered with the comedy, pathos and high-drama audiences have come to expect from The Syndicate. BBC One previously aired three series of the drama between 2012-2015 with a set of supermarket employees, hospital workers and stately home staffers seeing their lives turned upside down following a big money win.

“We are so happy to have The Syndicate coming back for a fourth series on BBC One. Kay’s gripping, intriguing and heart-warming scripts will take viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions as a brand new set of characters from a Leeds dog kennels win the lottery and set their sights on Vegas.” – Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama

Following the UK premiere, the series will air exclusively as a BritBox Original in the US and Canada.

The Syndicate will air over six, hour long, episodes. The programme is a Rollem production for the BBC and BritBox in North America.