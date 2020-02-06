Mel Giedroyc opens a confessional for sinful celebrities

Mel Giedroyc will deal with the sins of the stars in a series for UKTV’s Dave.

“I’m thrilled that the wonderful people at Dave have asked me to host Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable. It would be strange if they hadn’t asked me because my name is in the title. Anyway…in the show I’ll be leading a competitive confessional where only the celebrity or comic who admits to the worst behaviour can win. I intend to lead from the front by dropping in a few of my own misdemeanours to get the ball rolling, and I only hope it’s as fun to watch as it is to host! Though I also hope that anyone I’ve wronged and doesn’t yet know it, doesn’t watch Dave.” – Mel Giedroyc

UKTV’s entertainment channel Dave, has commissioned UKTV Original Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable, an hour-slot comedy format which will air later this year across eight episodes.

The series invites three celebrity guests along to Mel’s confessional each week to find out who’s committed sins that are so bad that they should be declared ‘unforgivable’. The competitive comedians will dare to sin it, to win it.

Mel came to television audience attention back in the 1990s hosting chat show Light Lunch and spin-off Late Lunch as well as breakfast offering RI:SE alongside comedy partner Sue Perkins. Since then several series have followed including Sky scripted comedy Hitmen and BBC cooking contest The Great British Bake Off.

Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable joins the ever-growing slate of UKTV Original comedy on Dave in 2020, including Big Zuu’s Big Eats, Meet The Richardsons and Hypothetical.