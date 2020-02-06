World’s Most Dangerous Roads returns to UKTV

The series returns to the Dave channel after an eight year hiatus.

“It’s great to be working with Renegade once again and on a much-loved show. This series will go all out and bring some of the biggest and freshest names in comedy together, as they battle some of the harshest roads in the world. These journeys will not be for the faint hearted.” – Hilary Rosen, UKTV deputy director of commissioning and head of factual

UKTV is stepping back onto the World’s Most Dangerous Roads for an eight-part series of hour-long episodes. Produced by Renegade Pictures for Dave, the show returns with a vengeance as each episode brings together a pair of comedians to send them out on an extraordinary road trip.

Back on TV for the first time since 2012, the new series has been extended to eight episodes. Existing friendships and rivalries will be tested to their limits, as household name comics get behind the wheel for some of the most perilous conditions, phenomenal landscapes and riveting driving challenges to be found across the globe.

World’s Most Dangerous Roads joins other recent Dave commissions, such as Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable and returning Comedians Giving Lectures, Hypothetical, Sliced and Expedition with Steve Backshall. Coming to the channel in the first half of 2020 are Big Zuu’s Big Eats, Meet The Richardsons and Comedy Against Living Miserably as well as returning favourite Red Dwarf for a feature length special.

World’s Most Dangerous Roads airs on Dave later this year.