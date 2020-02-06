Screen Yorkshire and BBC North unite for diversity training programme

The BBC in the north of England is working with Screen Yorkshire’s Beyond Brontës diversity training programme to help train young people and support them to get jobs in the media.

Salford Quays, home to BBC Children’s, BBC Breakfast and Blue Peter. ITV Granada also operate from the site.

“We have had some great successes with our first group of trainees this year and it’s been incredibly rewarding to see them growing in confidence as they gain insight and experience working in the industry. I’m excited to be working with the BBC in the north to widen the opportunities that we are able offer to young people in Yorkshire and help promote the message that a career in the industry is possible for them.’’ – Sam Fray, Beyond Brontës Programme Manager at Screen Yorkshire

The collaboration will kick off later this month when a group of Beyond Brontës recruits from across Yorkshire are invited to spend time at the BBC’s northern base at MediaCityUK in Salford, Lancashire.

They will meet news teams who work on local radio, regional TV and Radio 5 live in Leeds and Salford as well as hearing how to get involved in the BBC’s digital teams across the north, who develop new tech such as the iPlayer and Sounds. They will also be invited into the Breakfast TV studio and sit on the famous red sofa.

This builds on the opportunities that the Beyond Brontës trainees have been offered at regional production companies since it launched in 2019. Beyond Brontës is focused on addressing under-representation and is designed to help 18-24 years olds from diverse backgrounds break into the media industry. Each year 50 young people are recruited onto a 12-month programme where they are offered bespoke training packages, mentoring and work placements at regional production companies.

Screen Yorkshire set up Beyond Brontës in 2019 in partnership with City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council supported by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority. Screen Yorkshire opens its second round of recruitment to Beyond Brontës in April 2020.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Sam Fray at Screen Yorkshire who’s leading the Beyond Brontës programme. Diversity lies at the heart of our storytelling and the opportunity to work with such a strong group of diverse talent is both exciting and vital.” – Rozina Breen, Head of North, BBC England

Leeds is the base for Channel 4’s northern HQ and ITV Yorkshire, home of Emmerdale and the ITV Archive.