Telly Today: Friday highlights for February 7th include Peter Pan in Scotland, Rita Tanner in Blackpool and Adrian Chiles in Liverpool.

Susan Calman has been wandering around Scotland for Channel 5.

ONE TO WATCH: SECRET SCOTLAND WITH SUSAN CALMAN, CHANNEL 5 at 8pm

Comedian Susan Calman is back on Channel 5 as she continues her travels around Scotland. But as all good things have to come to and end, and as Calman is in demand for several other shows including BBC series’ Armchair Detectives and The Great British Menu, this is the last episode in the current run.

Viewers can join Susan this evening as she makes a visit to Ayrshire.

In the pretty surroundings and historic places she opts initially for the latter when Calman visits the birthplace of Robert Burns and gets to see a precious artefact normally kept in a fireproof safe. Robert ‘Rabbie‘ Burns (1759 – 1796) is the National Bard of Scotland, a Scottish poet and lyricist whose work isn’t just known north of the border. His most famous work of words of course is “Auld Lang Syne”; which sees in New Years Day across the entire UK for millions of people every year.

Moving on to the Isle of Arran, Susan is educated in the ways of foraging and puts her sense of smell to the test, before heading to Culzean Castle and learning that one of the best-known fairy stories, and indeed pantomime’s, began life in Scotland. Moat Brae House and Garden is the ‘enchanted land’ – the childhood playground of J.M. Barrie creator of Peter Pan. This inspiring place has been saved from demolition, restored and opened as a International Visitor Attraction and National Centre for Children’s Literature and Storytelling follw.

The tour concludes with Susan travelling in a kayak to Pladda Lighthouse.

OUR COAST – MERSEYSIDE, BBC TWO at 8.30pm

With the UK’s identity as an island nation more important today than for the last 50 years, presenters Adrian Chiles, Mehreen Baig and a team of experts explore four spectacular coastlines linked by the Irish Sea, and meet the people who call them home.

Tonight’s show visits the Merseyside Coast, stretching from Sefton Sands in the North to the Wirral in the South, via the great port city of Liverpool.

Arriving just in time for the docking of the Queen Mary 2, Adrian goes on board to explore the nooks and crannies of what is the largest ocean crossing liner in the world, Mehreen meanwhile is off to board a slightly smaller craft, run by one of the oldest lifeboat stations anywhere in the country – the Hoylake Hovercraft.

Other highlights of the show include historian Emma Dabiri on the hunt for a Viking ship that might just be buried under a Wirral pub car park; environmental scientist Tara Shine finding out how the people of Formby are protecting one of the country’s last thriving colonies of red squirrels and engineer Danielle George puts on her hard hat to visit the Birkenhead Hydraulic Tower, a local titan of Victorian industry which was bombed in the Blitz and is now about to become the centrepiece of an industrial renaissance.

GRANTCHESTER, ITV, STV and UTV at 9pm

As Geordie and Will head to a charity boxing match at Vic’s gym, both men put on a brave face and hide the worries haunting them both. Geordie’s hoping for a ‘manly’ night at the fight, with Jack and Leonard joining in the fun: an escape from the problems at home and the strain of the job. And Will revels in the night as well, this place giving him the purpose he so desperately needs…

It’s a full house at the gym as Matthew and Luke face off in the ring, seemingly proving Vic’s belief that given a second chance, anyone can turn their life around. But after a match takes an unexpected twist, Will wonders if he’s misjudged Matthew all along…

Meanwhile Leonard tries to reunite the warring Chapmans, who seem determined never to see eye-to-eye again.

THE BIG NARSTIE SHOW, CHANNEL 4 at 11.05pm

Grime legend Big Narstie and his comedian co-pilot Mo Gilligan return with a third series of their late-night anarchic chat, comedy and music show.

Featuring more celebrity guests, more music performances, more straight talking and plenty more laugh-out-loud sketches, the award-winning show will continue to break every chat-show rule in the book – so expect the unexpected.

Special guests joining Narstie and Mo for the first episode are celebrities Vinnie Jones, Guz Khan and rapper Mist. And on the sofa is also talent void reality z-lister Gemma Collins.

PUBLIC ENEMY, SKY ATLANTIC from 9pm

The taught French-language mystery thriller returns, picking up a few months after the events of series one. Tonight the second series begins with a double of bill of episodes.

Investigator Chloé Muller is brought out of retirement to track down a missing girl, whose disappearance she discovers is linked to that of her own sister. But to find her, she must enlist the help of Guy Béranger – the convicted child killer for whom she was responsible over the course of the gripping first series. Béranger refuses to help unless he gets something in return.

CORONATION STREET – EPISODE 10,000, ITV, STV and UTV at 7.30pm

A landmark moment in television soap opera history tonight couldn’t go unnoticed. Since December 1960 Coronation Street has been entertaining the nation as one of the UK’s best loved programmes.

To mark reaching ten thousand editions of the world’s longest running television soap opera the residents of the famous cobbled street take a trip down memory lane as they head for Blackpool on a very special mission. Rita is surprised when a parcel arrives containing Dennis’s ashes and a note requesting she scatter them in Blackpool. Taking in the sad news of Dennis’s death she confides in Ken who agrees to go with her.

Deciding a day trip is something everyone would enjoy Jenny books a coach and invites lots of the residents to join them. For someone however its the end of the road, opting for life away from Weatherfield.

You can read more on Corrie reaching 10,000 here.

Barbara Knox says goodbye to Dennis Tanner tonight, they first met on Coronation Street in 1964.