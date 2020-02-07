Big Zuu’s Big Eats brings big comedians to the table

Jimmy Carr, Josh Widdicombe and Rosie Jones among comedians confirmed to appear.

“I’m so happy to finally announce what comedians will be on Big Zuu’s Big Eats! It’s been amazing to cook for all these great people who are at the top of their industry. From Jimmy Carr to Rosie Jones and everyone else on the show, it’s been an incredible experience and I’m just now so excited for people to see it!” – Big Zuu

London grime artist and chef Big Zuu is to cook for ten touring comedians on the road in his forthcoming Dave series.

UKTV have confirmed this week that host Big Zuu will join Desiree Burch, Ed Gamble, Jamali Maddix, Jimmy Carr, Josh Widdicombe, London Hughes, Lou Sanders, Phil Wang, Rosie Jones and one final exciting name yet to be announced, on tour over the course of the series, which will air on Dave in May.

Big Zuu’s Big Eats is hosted by London based grime artist Big Zuu. The programme format will see Big Zuu take his passion for cooking on the road, preparing mouth-watering, made-to-order dishes for some of Britain’s biggest comedians on tour in the UK.

Following one comedian on tour per episode, Zuu and his boys, Tubsey and Hyder, will hit the road, travelling all over the UK visiting the bright lights of London, Portsmouth, Cardiff, Manchester, Bath and Isle of Man. Zuu will meet each comedian ahead of their show, cooking them a made-to-order pre-show appetiser, followed by a three-course meal, ready by the time they come off stage.

“Big Zuu is just the kind of extraordinary raw talent we’ve been looking for. Bags of charisma, effortless charm, infectious humour and true authenticity. As a touring artist, he acutely understands life on the road, and the instant gratification delicious food brings. All of which make his partnership with some of the UK’s finest comics that more exciting” – Natalie Rose, UKTV commissioning executive

UKTV’s Dave: Freeview 19, Sky 111, Virgin 127, YouView 19, Freesat 157, BT & TalkTalk 19.