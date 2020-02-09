Best on the Box this Sunday, 9th February brings us more drama in Endeavour, healthy eating, classic Brucie and the Galapagos.

It’s 1970 in Endeavor, ITV tonight.

ONE TO WATCH: ENDEAVOUR, ITV, STV and UTV at 8pm

ITV’s hugely popular detective drama, Endeavour, returns for a seventh highly-anticipated series.

The latest from the critically-acclaimed drama will consist of three interconnecting feature-length films. Each film has once again been written by Russell Lewis who has penned all 27 Endeavour screenplays to date.

Shaun Evans reprises his role as DS Endeavour Morse, alongside Roger Allam as DCI Fred Thursday, for a new set of compelling cases.

Following the success of his directorial debut on the drama during series six, Shaun Evans has also directed the first film of the new series.

Tonight in the first episode, entitled Oracle, as Endeavour sees in the new year – 1970 – at an opera house in Venice, a murder on an Oxford towpath speaks to Thursday’s intuition, and convinced he has the man responsible, he vows to bring him to justice. Returning home, Endeavour makes a new acquaintance, and old friendships show signs of strain.

Later, when an exciting new educational television programme appeals for Academic presenters, a contentious college project develops into a fatal battle of the sexes. On investigating, Endeavour and Thursday discover a potential link between the department and a young woman’s troubling premonitions.

MY FAMILY AND THE GALAPAGOS, CHANNEL 4 at 8pm

Explore the magical Galapagos in this four-part series featuring marine biologist Monty Halls and his family.

Two years on since Monty, his wife Tam and daughters Isla and Molly first travelled to the mysterious islands – one of the most unique and ecologically important places on the planet – the family are heading back to discover why it faces a fight for survival. During their adventure, the family meet the Galapagos’ unique and curious creatures, and work with conservationists and scientists who are striving to protect the islands and the remarkable wildlife. They also discover how this awe-inspiring place is helping experts find solutions that could help the whole planet.

From penguins and sea turtles to giant tortoises and marine iguanas, My Family and the Galapagos captures the magic and beauty of the islands. In this first episode, Monty and his family return to the remote island of Isabela to find out what’s changed and, at a time when we face our biggest global challenges, what’s being done to protect this unique wilderness and the extraordinary animals that live there.

SIX NATIONS LIVE, BBC ONE at 2.30pm

Live coverage courtesy of BBC Sport comes from the Stade de France in Paris, as France take on Italy in a Six Nations fixture that is always entertaining.

After stunning Les Bleus in Rome in 2011 and 2013, the Italians have lost their last six Six Nations matches to the French – including a 25-14 defeat last year. It’s a run of results new interim coach Franco Smith will be keen to end as he pits his wits against another new coach, France’s Fabien Galthie. Gabby Logan presents alongside Paul O’Connell, Thomas Castaignede and Joe Worsley. Eddie Butler, Jonathan Davies and O’Connell provide the commentary.

LIVING ON THE VEG, ITV, STV and UTV at 10.30am

Living On The Veg, with vegan and internet chef sensations Henry Firth and Ian Theasby continues on ITV this morning.

Today Henry and Ian serve up delicious Asian flavours with their Thai ‘no fish’ cakes and demonstrate how to transform meat-free sausages into smoky chorizo for a sensational piri piri traybake. Michelin-starred chef Alexis Gauthier visits the kitchen to show how he’s transformed a classic French pate into a vegan ‘faux gras’.

There’s some healthy ‘snack hack’ smoothies and, for dessert, spectacular no-egg mini banoffee meringues with cashew cream and caramel sauce. Every week the duo will be joined by guests in the kitchen for their signature quick, delicious, fuss-free recipes with wow presentation. They’ll show you just how easy it is to recreate all your favourite meals without the meat and dairy.

SUNDAY NIGHT AT THE LONDON PALLADIUM: THE ORIGINAL SERIES, TALKING PICTURES TV at 9pm

Episodes from the original ATV series continue tonight with an all singing, all dancing, extravaganza from 1960.

The variety show is once again hosted by Bruce Forsyth and screened for the first time in sixty years, unedited as it was originally transmitted live from the London Palladium live on the 17th April.

The show at its 1960s peak cost £8,000 – £150 per minute – and used mainly crews from the ATV Midlands franchise utilizing over 200 staff. In tonight’s offering be entertained once more by singer Adam Faith, who is joined by Brucie for a laugh. Hear some of Adam’s big hits from the time, including Poor Me and What Do You Want?

Speaking of fun there is also Beryl Reid on a slow boat to China, high-kicking with The John Tiller Girls and weekly game show Beat The Clock. Other star turns include Rise Stevens and The Dior Dancers.

“I’m in Charge!” Bruce Forsyth oversees another London Palladium show on Talking Pictures TV.