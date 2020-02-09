Rufus Sewell stars in The Pale Horse

BBC One’s The Pale Horse begins tonight after filming at The Bottle Yard Studios and on location in Bristol and surrounding area.

Filming in Bristol of The Pale Horse by Mammoth Screen for BBC One.

“Having based Poldark here for five years, Mammoth Screen already knew about the professional excellence provided by local crew, the variety and beauty of locations found in the city and the region, the excellent facilities and staff at The Bottle Yard and the unparalleled help and expertise proffered by the Bristol Film Office and Bristol City Council. It’s because of all these invaluable assets that Mammoth have returned to their home-away-from-home to shoot this flagship drama for BBC One.” – Line Producer Benjamin Greenacre

The latest Agatha Christie thriller The Pale Horse begins on BBC One this evening (February 9th), after filming atThe Bottle Yard Studios and on location in Bristol and the surrounding region.

Rufus Sewell stars in The Pale Horse from the 1961 Agatha Christie novel of the same name. It filmed between July to September last year on set at The Bottle Yard Studios and on location in Bristol with support from Bristol Film Office. A major Chelsea apartment set was built at the Studios where a large proportion of filming took place, whilst the six-week shoot also used a host of bristol locations.

Ashton Court Estate and Arnos Cemetery feature prominently, whilst a host of Bristol’s central streets also create the backdrop of 1960’s London. Frogmore Street and Cave Streetdouble as the East End, Denmark Street stands in for the Soho district, properties overlooking St Nicholas market were brought to life as period police station interiors, Queen’s Square doubles as a Chelsea apartment block and Clifton Village’s picturesque West Malldoubles as the Capital’s iconic King’s Road.

Further afield filming took place at Sheldon Hall near Chippenham and the picturesque Chew Valley, with assistance from Bath Film Office. The picturesque Cotswolds village of Bisley near Stroud was transformed into the fictional village of Much Deeping where Christie’s original novel is set. Three days of filming took place in the village, with The Bear Inn providing the setting for The Pale Horse, the pub where the trio of alleged witches is said to have plotted a number of deaths.

The Pale Horse follows Mark Easterbrook as he tries to uncover the mystery of a list of names found in the shoe of a dead woman. His investigation leads him to the peculiar village of Much Deeping, and The Pale Horse, the home of a trio of rumoured witches. Word has it that the witches can do away with wealthy relatives by means of the dark arts, but as the bodies mount up, Mark is certain there has to be a rational explanation.

The Pale Horse features an all-star cast. As well as Rufus Sewell in the lead role of Mark Easterbrook, there is also Kaya Scodelario playing Hermia, Bertie Carvel as Zachariah Osborne, Sean Pertwee as Detective Inspector Lejeune, Henry Lloyd-Hughes as David Ardingly, Poppy Gilbert as Thomasina Tuckerton, Madeleine Bowyer as Jessie Davis and Ellen Robertson as Poppy. Sarah Woodward, Georgina Campbell and Claire Skinner also star. Completing the cast are Rita Tushingham as Bella, Sheila Atim as Thryza Grey and Kathy Kiera Clarke as Sybil Stamford who play the trio of witches.

The drama marks the fifth Agatha Christie adaptation penned by Sarah Phelps, following previous titles And Then There Were None, The Witness for the Prosecution, The ABC Murders and Ordeal by Innocence.

“Bristol should take pride that it has become a centre of excellence for High-End TV drama; it is as strong an option for filming as London ever was and is now the front runner amongst the regional production bases such as Manchester or Cardiff. It’s been a pleasure to shoot The Pale Horse in Bristol and I’m sure that everyone will enjoy watching it and spotting familiar locations recast as London landmarks.” – Line Producer Benjamin Greenacre

The Pale Horse, BBC One at 9pm.

Rufus Sewell stars in The Pale Horse.