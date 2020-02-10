CBS issue statement in support of Gayle King following death threats

The CBS This Morning host had been criticised for a recent interview.

Gayle King, co-host of CBS This Morning, is expected to return to presenting duties today after receiving a number of death threats.

The backlash started last week when CBS uploaded a clip of an interview that King had conducted with former WNBA star Lisa Leslie. In the interview King asked Leslie, a close friend of Kobe Bryant who was killed in a helicopter crash last month, about a sexual assault case Bryant was involved in back in 2003.

Fans of the late basketball star hit out at the line of questioning with some making death threats. The backlash was compounded when rapper Snoop Dogg uploaded a video warning King to “back off.”

Fellow journalists and TV industry professionals have hit out at CBS for their handling of the situation. King herself uploaded two videos last week criticising the network for uploading the interview clip, something which she says is taken “out of context” given the “wide ranging interview” that she conducted with Lisa Leslie.

CBS News President Susan Zirinsky released a statement on Saturday stating that the whole network supports Gayle King. Zirinsky said: