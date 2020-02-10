Love Island format for Romania

Romania is the 15th territory to commission a version of the series.

Even Thorp Park have joined in the fun with the UK Love Island.

“We’ve consistently said that the essence of Love Island is about the road to finding love, and this is something audiences the world over can relate to, as it’s increasing international reach and popularity proves. Love Island has been a game-changer. It has broken viewing records across the globe and we are really excited about the new international launches coming this year.” – Maarten Meijs, President, Global Entertainment at ITV Studios

ITV2’s hit show Love Island has been commissioned by Antena in Romania, which becomes the 15th territory to broadcast a local version.

This year ITV2 are to screen two series of the show, while it will also debut in France on Amazon Prime in March and return on CBS in the US following a successful launch in 2019. Last year it also launched in Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Hungary. It has run for three series in Germany, two in Australia and Norway, and has also been commissioned in Sweden, Denmark and New Zealand.

Full of flirting, jealousy, rejection and fun, Love Island sees its occupants living in a stunning villa in a beautiful location. They are on the lookout for romance but as always, the road to love never runs smoothly, as they must not only choose their partner wisely but also win the hearts of the public. It’s up to the viewers to decide who they want to stay in the show as they watch the relationships develop and ultimately which pair they want to crown the hottest couple on the island.

The programme is based on a format owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group and is distributed internationally by ITV Studios.