Telly Today: Your Monday TV Guide for February 10th.

Dame Harriet Walter in Sky’s The End.



ONE TO WATCH: THE END, SKY ATLANTIC at 10pm

Dame Harriet Walter and Frances O’Connor star in The End, an amusing and touching drama about three generations of a family with separate but intersecting obsessions, who are trying to figure out how to die with dignity, live with none and make it count.

O’Connor plays Dr Kate Brennan, an Australian-based specialist in palliative care. Euthanasia is a hot-button topic in Kate’s field of work, and she is passionate in her opposition.

On the other side of the world, Kate’s mother Edie Henley (Walter) feels just as strongly about her right to die. After she attempts to take her own life, Kate has little choice but to ship her out from England and deposit her in a nearby retirement village in the Gold Coast – Edie’s worst nightmare. While Kate struggles with her own problems, her children are trying to work out who they are, and who they want to be. What follows is a story about parents and children, ethics and emotion, and mostly how it’s never too late to start again.

“This is a really original project and I can’t wait to get stuck in to the character of Edie who is not quite like any other part I’ve played. Exciting.” – Harriet Walter

FOOD UNWRAPPED: SWEET TOOTH SPECIAL, CHANNEL 4 at 8pm

This episode celebrates all things sweet.

Looking back at some favourite sugar-centred investigations, Matt Tebbutt hits the patisseries of Paris to find out why macarons are so expensive and explores the reasons for the surge in salted caramel.

Jimmy Doherty’s off to the USA to find out how the chunks in ice cream stay solid, and heads to Switzerland, asking why chocolate sometimes goes a funny white colour? Jimmy also investigates the secrets behind fizzy sweets while Kate Quilton reveals why some honey is runny, and some honey isn’t.

COLD FEET, ITV, STV and UTV at 9pm

Cold Feet continues with its ninth series from acclaimed creator and writer Mike Bullen. Starring James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, Robert Bathurst, Fay Ripley and John Thomson.

At the end of series eight Jenny (Fay Ripley) was dealing with her cancer treatment and with husband Pete (John Thomson) by her side, preparing herself for the long road ahead; David (Robert Bathurst) was putting his life back together with the support of his friends; while Karen (Hermione Norris) and Adam (James Nesbitt) were figuring out the boundaries of their burgeoning relationship and the impact it had on the close-knit group.

Tonight in the 5th of six episodes Adam comes out on top, but his excitement is short-lived when reality hits. Karen is put in an impossible position. In the wake of her mother’s death Jenny makes a discovery that sends her into a tailspin.

RIVER CITY, BBC SCOTLAND CHANNEL at 10pm

Their friendship in tatters, Bob makes it clear to Angus he doesn’t want him as a pal or a colleague and their friendship is beyond repair.

Later, when Bob is called out to a breakdown in a remote location, Angus hides in the back of the van to force them to talk. Bob is gobsmacked and reluctantly agrees to let Angus tag along.

When the pair arrive on the scene, Bob’s oblivious that the customer is Jill Amuka, Rory’s dodgy lawyer, and that this is a set-up. As Bob works on the car, Angus is stabbed by one of Rory’s men and Bob meets a similar fate seconds later. Lying bleeding and wounded on the ground, the friends fight for their lives and experience flashbacks. Elsewhere, Scarlett is worried sick about Bob and urges Angus to keep an eye out for her son. As the day goes on Scarlett can’t shake the feeling Bob is in danger – and her worst fears are realised.

Lenny is suspicious when he spots Jill and a couple of heavies in town and confronts her. When Scarlett voices her concern about Bob, Lenny pieces things together and forces a confession from Jill in order to save Bob and Angus. Bob is played by Stephen Purdon, Angus by Scott Fletcher, Scarlett by Sally Howitt, Lenny by Frank Gallagher and Jill Amuka by Adura Onashile.

Bob O’Hara and Angus Lindsay are in trouble in River City, 10pm BBC Scotland.

