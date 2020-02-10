BBC Three order second series of Ladhood

Second series will begin filming later this year.

“I’m excited and honoured to have another chance to work with a tremendously talented cast and crew in giving my own grubby memories far more gravitas than they deserve.” – Liam Williams

BBC Three has ordered a second series of the coming-of-age comedy Ladhood. The first series launched on BBC Three last December and aired on BBC One in January. Ladhood is written by Liam Williams, who also stars in the show.

Ladhood straddles two timelines, present day and early noughties, as Liam explores the roots of modern-day masculinity by going deep into the memories of his youth. During the series Liam and his best friends Ralph, Addy and Craggy go through the many trials and tribulations of teenage life.

“Ladhood has a terrific concept which audiences have found really engaging. Liam’s deft writing manages to both excoriate and celebrate the trials and tribulations of those formative late teen years as he traces back the roots of the person he then became in adulthood.” – Shane Allen, Controller of Comedy Commissioning

Filming for the second series is due to begin later this year.