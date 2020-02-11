Alexander Woo dramas for Netflix

Alexander Woo has stuck a deal with the streaming service for a series of science fiction and drama titles.

“I love telling stories with an urgency and a reason for being, and can’t wait to tell those stories together with my new partners at Netflix. I’m also grateful to AMC for giving me the opportunity to do that with The Terror: Infamy.” – Alexander Woo

Alexander Woo will work with Netflix to develop, write and produce content across drama and science fiction genres. Woo is a playwright, screenwriter, and writer/producer for television.

He most recently was co-creator, showrunner and executive producer of the critically acclaimed series The Terror: Infamy on stateside network AMC, which was set during World War II, and focused on a series of bizarre deaths that haunted a Japanese-American community.

