Good Morning Britain Oscars special provides boost for BBC Breakfast

ITV viewers switched to rival in search for a balanced breakfast.

The Oscars on Sunday night had its lowest audience ever for ABC Television in America, and that drop has been mirrored back in the UK.

Good Morning Britain hosted a special live from the Beverly Hills Hotel in Hollywood in a bid to capture immediate reaction to the night’s events for bleary eyed Brits just waking up. However, overnight ratings data is showing that the Oscars-laden coverage on GMB put viewers off.

Monday’s edition of GMB, hosted by Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, attracted an average audience of just 670,000 viewers between 6.00am – 9.00am, with an 18.8% audience share. This is down on what the ITV breakfast show had been getting in recent weeks.

BBC’s Breakfast benefited as its ratings went from the average of 1.4 million viewers to an impressive 1.64 million on Monday, taking a hefty 45% audience share.

The GMB Oscars special featured guests such as Joan Collins and Sharon Osbourne, who was caught swearing not long into the broadcast. The programme was also hit with technical difficulties as microphones kept cutting out, spoiling the coverage for its viewers.

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker