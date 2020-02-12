Telly Today: Tonight we’re looking ahead with Kevin McCloud on Channel 4, saying goodbye to Bradley and Barney on ITV and looking back with BBC Four.

ONE TO WATCH: BRADLEY WALSH AND SON: BREAKING DAD, ITV, STV and UTV at 8pm

Tonight in the final sixth episode, Bradley and Barney continue through the snow to New Hampshire where they try rally driving, before finishing their trip with wilderness training and lobster fishing in the sub-zero temperatures of Maine.

The pair meet rally-driving champion Tim O’Neil who gives them a crash course in driving in the ice and snow before they take on a nail-biting time trial. Bradley seems to take it easy when he gets behind the wheel, and Barney is more keen on the accelerator…but who will turn out to be the fastest?

After getting out of the back seat, Bradley says: “He’s mad, he’s absolutely potty. I came down there like I’d been shot out of a cannon.”

Keen to keep the spirit of competition going, the pair head off to Moose Alley in Maine for some ten-pin bowling.

Next, Barney persuades Bradley to wrap up warm and join him in the -18 degrees snow and ice for some wilderness training. The first thing they need to do is try to light a fire, but Bradley is unimpressed by how long it takes Barney to saw a log.

Finally, as their trip draws to a close, Bradley and Barney bid farewell to the RV and take to the extremely choppy seas for some lobster fishing. As they prepare to head home, they look back on their trip reflecting on the highs the lows, and their love for each other – awww!

A VERY BRITISH HISTORY, BBC FOUR at 9pm

A Very British History is a collection of stories of 20th and 21st Century Britain through the eyes of minority communities across the country.

Musician Angela Moran tells the story of the Birmingham Irish from the post-war years to the present day. Angela’s grandparents were among the thousands of Irish to move to Britain’s second city in the 1950s.

This programme looks at the Birmingham Irish through the memories of local people and rare archive footage. She hears about life during the 1950s and 60s. Angela also looks at the impact the 1974 terrorist Pub Bombings had on the city – an act of unimaginable horror where 21 people were killed and 220 injured. There were consequences for the local Irish community: the annual St Patrick’s Day Parade was cancelled and people hid their identity.

Angela also shares her own experiences of growing up in the 90s, when being Irish was fashionable and something to be celebrated.

KEVIN McCLOUD’S ROUGH GUIDE TO THE FUTURE, CHANNEL 4 at 9pm

Like most of us, comedians Jon Richardson and Phil Wang and broadcaster Alice Levine have concerns about what lies in store for humankind.

However, one man who remains passionately optimistic about technology and the future is Kevin McCloud. In a new three-part series for Channel 4, made in partnership with Vodafone, Kevin sends these three sceptics off around the world, as they decide for themselves if technology will help us meet the challenges humanity faces. The series takes a light-hearted look at some of the biggest issues of our time and the tech that could offer solutions, from driverless cars and lab-grown meat to avatar robots.

Will Kevin’s intrepid travellers embrace the future or run for the hills? In the first episode, Kevin dispatches Jon Richardson to the US to explore the latest advances in food production. Phil Wang is off to China to experience a stomach-churning solution to how we cope with waste. And Alice heads for Japan and an encounter with robots.

THE DISAPPEARANCE OF PHOENIX COLDON, SKY CRIME at 9pm

After leaving her family home one afternoon in 2011, 23-year old Phoenix Coldon’s car was found abandoned but still running later that evening 25 minutes from her home.

She was never seen again. With rare access to those closest to the case, Investigative reporter Shawndrea Thomas and retired deputy Police Chief Joe Delia meet face-toface with Phoenix’s parents, family members and friends, many of whom have never spoken publicly.

Following a series of startling revelations that lead them across the country, Shawndrea and Joe investigate the facts and expose truths and fabrications as they uncover exciting new leads.

