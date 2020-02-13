Hugh Laurie to lead Avenue 5 into second series

Following the successful debut of the first series on Sky One the comedy space sitcom Avenue 5 has been renewed for a second run.

“They say ‘in space no one can hear you scream’ but Armando Iannucci proves they can definitely hear you laugh. Millions of viewers were left starry eyed by Avenue 5’s cast lead by Hugh Laurie, they can’t wait for more.” – Jon Mountague, Director of Comedy Sky Studios

Created and executive produced by Armando Iannucci of Veep, Avenue 5 is set forty years in the future when travelling the solar system is no longer the stuff of sci-fi fantasy, but a booming, multibillion-dollar business.

The first series kicked off its nine-episode run in January and continues every Tuesday at 10pm. The series is co-produced by Sky and HBO.

The series stars Hugh Laurie as Avenue 5 Captain Ryan Clark; Josh Gad as billionaire Herman Judd, the mercurial face and name behind Avenue 5; Zach Woods as head of customer relations Matt Spencer; Rebecca Front Rebecca Front as strong willed passenger Karen Kelly; Suzy Nakamura as Iris Kimura, Judd’s right hand woman; Lenora Crichlow as engineer Billie McEvoy; Nikki Amuka-Bird as Rav Mulcair, head of Judd Mission Control; and Ethan Phillips as Spike Martin, a space enthusiast and former astronaut.

“It’s thrilling to discover that space isn’t finite after all. I’m very excited to be continuing on this journey with Armando, HBO and Sky, and also an amazing group of actors and writers who make me laugh every day. Here’s to the future!” – Hugh Laurie

Season one guests include Andy Buckley as Karen’s husband Frank; Jessica St. Clair and Kyle Bornheimer as feuding couple Mia and Doug;Neil Casey as Cyrus, an Avenue 5 engineer; Matthew Beard as Rav’s deputy Alan Lewis; Himesh Patel as stand-up comedian Jordan Hatwal; Paterson Joseph as Judd’s business rival Harrison; and Daisy May Cooper as Sarah, a member of the bridge crew.