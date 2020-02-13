More Moving on for BBC One

Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On returns to BBC One.

“For over a decade, Moving On has brought authentic and thought-provoking drama to a daytime audience, utilising the talents of both A-list actors and new and established writers and directors to tell stories concerning extraordinary moments in ordinary people’s lives. This latest series is no exception, and I’m sure viewers will thoroughly enjoy the five brilliant stories that our remarkable team has put together.” – Jimmy McGovern

BBC One’s acclaimed daytime series Moving On, created by multi-award-winning writer Jimmy McGovern, is returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for its eleventh series this March, with five powerful and moving new dramas.

Important, contemporary issues – from homophobia in sport to prison tags and the nuances of redundancy – are woven into the stories of five ordinary people who have reached a crossroads in their life.

In episode two, penned by writer Mandy Redvers Rowe, who is blind, EastEnders’ star Kacey Ainsworth plays Vicky, a woman who has her sight restored – with unforeseen consequences for her and her family.

Mark Addy stars in Man Of Steel as rugby league legend Josh, a much-loved local hero who is being blackmailed by his ex-wife; while in Redundant Julie Graham plays Pauline, a woman who won’t be cowed – even when her life is in the hands of a management consultant…

Neve McIntosh is a bereaved mother who forms an attachment to a young homeless man in the heart-breaking Home, while in Time Out Tom McKay negotiates a new life and a new relationship – compromised by his prison tag.

Since its launch in 2009, Moving On has attracted some of the UK’s leading performers to bring challenging and thought-provoking drama to daytime television.