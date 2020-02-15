ITV look at ‘The First Rockstar Chef’ Gary Rhodes

ITV celebrates the life of Gary Rhodes this morning.

“Behind all that facade, behind all that character was a real genius of a chef. He opened the door for so many of us to prove that you can be talented in your restaurant and on TV and that’s the difference… he was the real deal.” – Gordon Ramsay

A 60-minute documentary celebrating the life of the late celebrity chef Gary Rhodes will air on ITV today, Saturday 15th February, at 11.40am.

Gary Rhodes: The First Rockstar Chef delves into the TV chef’s rock’n’roll culinary career, his passion for making British cuisine ‘cool’, his unique spiky hairstyle, and his love for his family and friends. Including never-before-seen footage of the new television series Gary was filming in Dubai before he passed away in November of last year, the documentary celebrates the life and career of the culinary legend.

Celebrities including Gordon Ramsay, Sir Alex Ferguson, Cheryl Baker and Ainsley Harriott reflect and pay tribute to Gary as an award-winning chef, a family man and as a dear friend.

Sir Alex Ferguson speaks of the time he took the Man United players to Mayfair’s Greenhouse restaurant, where Gary – a huge Man U fan –was Head Chef in the ‘90s. “He was a great chef, we spoke for years and years after that,” he reveals.

Also in the show, Gary’s two sons, Sam and George, speak about Gary’s upbringing and where his passion for food and cooking began. Archive footage from across the years, which includes Gary prepping his infamous bread and butter pudding, is also featured in this one-off documentary spanning the life and 30-year career of Britain’s great superstar chef.

Gary passed away aged 59 in December 2019 while filming a television series in Dubai for ITV. Delicious Dubai, was scheduled for broadcast later this year. In a family statement his death circumstances were announced, ‘Gary returned home in a very happy mood for a peaceful evening with his wife Jennie. After dinner, Gary, unfortunately, collapsed in their residence and was rushed to hospital but unfortunately passed away due to subdural hematoma.’

Gary Rhodes: The First Rockstar Chef, airs today, Saturday, February 15th at 11.40am.