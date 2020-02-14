Zoe Lyons to host BBC Two teatime show

Comedian Zoe Lyons to host new entertainment show for BBC Two.

BBC Two is to air a brand new entertainment show later this year; a quiz show mixed with a gameshow in what is described as a fast-paced and frantic format.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be the host of Lightning. It’s a dream job for me as I’m a massive quiz fan and – unlike the contestants – I love being in the spotlight.” – Zoe Lyons

Lightning sees six challengers battle it out across six adrenaline-fuelled rounds whilst a ruthless spotlight patrols the studio eliminating contestants. The aim of the game is for the contestants to stay out of the spotlight.

Zoe will present and support the contestants during the game as they try to win the £3,000 prize money .

Head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak, Carla-Maria Lawson says that the show will bring a “real buzz” to BBC Two teatimes.

“The pace and the calibre of competition in Lightning along with Zoe’s energy and wit, will bring a real buzz to BBC Two teatimes”. – Carla-Maria Lawson

The BBC has commissioned 25 episodes with filming to take place in Northern Ireland with support from Northern Ireland Screen. Lightning is a co-production between Fizz and Nice One.