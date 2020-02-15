Best on the Box highlights for Saturday, February 15th and its all about Hedgehog, Octopus and Queen Bee in The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer will see a group performance tonight with all the costumed characters taking part.



ONE TO WATCH: THE MASKED SINGER, ITV, STV and UTV at 7pm

Hosted by Joel Dommett and joined by panellists Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong the semi-final last week saw Hedgehog, Monster, Octopus, Fox and Queen Bee battle it out for the three places in the grand final.

We said farewell to Fox first when she was eliminated from the competition by the voting studio audience and was revealed to be actress, singer, dancer and presenter Denise Van Outen. Later in the semi-final Monster was unmasked and revealed to be American singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer CeeLo Green.

Stars of stage, music and television have been unmasked as the weeks have passed with Patsy Palmer as a Butterfly the first to depart, followed by Alan Johnson as a Pharoah then Justin Hawkins appearing under a Chameleon costume while Teddy Sheringham starred as the Tree and Kelis was a Daisy.

The start of February saw the duck leave the contest aka Skin followed by Jake Shears who had been disguised as a Unicorn.

In tonight’s episode, the final three masked singers compete to be crowned the ultimate champion. Who will walk away with the trophy? The identities of all three finalists will finally be revealed as we discover who are behind the masks, plus all tweleve Masked Singers return for a special group performance.

Speaking on This Morning earlier in the week presenter Joel noted on the format of the show when he was first approached to host the series, “This is absolute madness… It’s like a fantasy ridiculousness. But I think it’s what we need, a bit of tongue-in-cheek, it’s silly, not taking itself too seriously.”

SPACE: 1999, FORCES TV at 1pm



A classic choice today from the ATV/ITC archive airing on Forces TV this afternoon in a double bill.

Space 1999 is the last collaboration behind the husband and wife team Gerry & Sylvia Anderson. Together the two had worked on a wide range of successful, memorable and still remembered productions from ‘Supermarionation’ such as Thunderbirds and Captain Scarlet to live action shows such as UFO. The shows produced by the Andersons were for ATV and released internationally by ITC and there legacy is still felt today with many of the programmes now available to buy on DVD.

In 1970 the Andersons created the live-action series UFO which revolved around a secret organisation – using a film studio as a front – which combated a hostile alien species intent on harvesting humans for their dying home-world. UFO ran for 26 episodes and starred Ed Bishop, Gabrielle Drake, Wanda Ventham and Michael Billington with several episodes set on the Moon Base operated by the secret organisation. A second series was proposed which would have focused more heavily on the Moon due to its popularity with audiences during the broadcast of UFO. However, ultimately the second season was cancelled when ratings began to decline and ITC opted not to go ahead with the episodes.

However, the Andersons by this stage had researched a lot of detail for the proposed second season of UFO and were unwilling to let that research go to waste; so they proposed a new series for ATV. A new science fiction series set almost exclusively on the Moon in the near future following the inhabitants of a Moonbase there – pioneers in space. However, the twist in the story was that the Moon and its inhabitants would be flung into outer space following an explosion with the Moon wandering the universe encountering strange new species – almost a kind of Star Trek style series. The Anderson’s idea became Space 1999 with the action set on Moonbase Alpha and its inhabitants.

First off at 1pm we’re in at episode 15 of the second series and an edition entitled Space Warp. Koenig and Verdeschi are sucked into a space warp. A feverish Maya is stricken with a fever that causes her to transform into a repulsive space monster. An hour later and it’s A Matter of Balance. Several crew members explore the planet Sunin, including botanist Shermeen Williams, who appears to have visionary gifts. She links up with an alien, called Vindrus, who wants her help in transferring his body and that of his race, into solid matter, giving them proper human form so that they can join the universe as real matter. However, for every one of his race made flesh, an Alphan must lose their matter.

THE WINDSORS: SECRETS OF THE ROYAL TOURS, CHANNEL 4 at 7pm



The British royal family has been at the centre of some of the 20th century’s most iconic moments – two world wars, the end of empires, coronations, weddings, glittering tours, fashion and scandals. Across four episodes, this documentary follows official tours and state visits, discovers stories from far-flung places, glimpses into the lives of those born of royal blood, and explores the history of the symbolic locations on the royal touring map.

This episode examines the 1960s, exploring the changing role of the Windsors’ relationship with the Commonwealth and the political upheaval in the world. Former colonies move to independence, often bringing violence. Tours to these parts of the world are under threat, and the British and other former colonial powers struggle to come to terms with a new world order and diminished power.

THE HUMMINGBIRD PROJECT, SKY CINEMA from today

Jesse Eisenberg and Alexander Skarsgård both received criticalacclaim for this smart and sharp story of the ruthless edge lurking behind our increasingly digital world, with critics praising their performances as their best work in years.

Canadian director Kim Nguyen presents a finance story that veers clear of the welltrodden path of Wall Street and instead takes on the high-stakes game of High-Frequency Trading, where winning is measured in milliseconds and cousin Vincent (Eisenberg) and Anton (Skarsgård) are gunning for a big money fibre-optic deal.

But nothing is straightforward for this flawed pair. Anton is the brains, Vincent is the hustler, and together they push each other and everyone around them to the breaking point while their old boss (Salma Hayek) attempts to muscle them out of their deal.

CASUALTY, BBC ONE at 9.10pm

Ruby (Maddy Hill) and Violette’s (Kelly Gough) relationship is pushed to the limit when Violette betrays Ruby’s trust… and puts baby Harmony’s life in danger.

After spending the night with Lara from IT (Adiza Shardow), Will (Jack Nolan) is struggling to finish a tedious report for Connie (Amanda Mealing) and ends up calling on Lara for help. But Will soon learns not to mix romance and work. Ethan (George Rainsford) returns to an ED that has barely recovered from Mason’s (Victor Oshin) death and gets a less than warm welcome from Rash (Neet Mohan). Ethan and Rash have no choice but to work together but end up clashing – tensions are still running high.

Sparks fly for Ruby in Casualty, who is pushed to the limit by a betrayal.

