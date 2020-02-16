Best on the Box highlights for Sunday, February 16th.

It’s the famous ‘strike’ episode of Sunday Night at the London Palladium on TPTV.

ONE TO WATCH: THE DISAPEARANCE OF PHOENIX COLDON, SKY CRIME at 9pm

Phoenix Coldon, daughter of Goldia and Lawrence Coldon, was born in California as Phoenix Reeves and raised there until the family moved for her father’s job to Missouri. She was adopted by Lawrence Coldon thus changing her name.

During the Oxygen special, it was discovered that there were only four persons named Phoenix Reeves in America and one didn’t exist until 2012. Upon further investigation in to Phoenix Reeves it was stated that the Phoenix Reeves since 2012 had no social security number or any trail other than an address in Anchorage, Alaska. When arriving in Alaska, the filming staff spoke to the homeowner who stated that she had never met a Phoenix Reeves, and had never rented her home to anyone. She was mostly home-schooled and played a variety of musical instruments and was the local junior fencing champion.

Coldon disappeared on December 18th, 2011, after leaving her family home in a black 1998 Chevy Blazer at about 3pm local time. Her father told reporters that she was supposedly headed to a convenience store around the street or possibly a friend’s house. Hours after she disappeared, her vehicle was discovered at 5.27pm and impounded an hour later, the vehicle was entered into the police database as abandoned; allegedly the license plates of the car were not investigated, and the vehicle was not searched.

The family was reportedly not notified of the car being discovered until a family friend searching independently discovered it in a tow lot. Upon an independent search by her family afterwards, the vehicle was discovered to still contain her glasses, purse, shoes and ID.

In this second episode in the two-part documentary series Joe and Shawndrea follow up on a handful of Phoenix sightings, since her disappearance and begin to question whether she’d been lured into a new life more dangerous than she could have anticipated. A surprising lead takes them to an unexpected locale.

THE QUEEN’S JEWELS, CHANNEL 5 at 7pm

The secrets and scandals related to royal jewellery is investigated in this Channel 5 documentary, The Queen’s Jewels: Heirlooms & Legacy.

The hour spends time pondering over Diana, Princess of Wales’ divorce ring to the cursed tiara that ended the lives of most who wore it. The programme also takes a look into everything from the stones to the settings and how each element has its own significance. These features make to show a range of status for the royals who wore them be it a political power play, a family heirloom or a national treasure.

In a previous BBC documentary The Queen observed how heavy her ceremonial crown is, however continued that the crown is a very important bit of head gear.

LIVING ON THE VEG, ITV, STV and UTV at 10.30am

There’s plant-based breakfasts, meat and dairy-free lunches, vegan dinners, plus a dessert or delicious but healthy snack as Living with the Veg continues. Each dish stands alone, or the whole menu can cut down on meal prep time for the week ahead.

In this morning’s episode Henry and Ian cook up their version of a classic Shepherds Pie followed by a simple recipe for fudgy chocolate cookies. Their guest today is Chef and baker Sal Dalla who pops in to cook her mouth-watering roasted vegetable farinata. Next, the guys create some sensational Sushi with two delicious fillings and finish off with a mouth-watering Bakewell Tart.

THE BATTLE FOR HONG KONG, CHANNEL 4 at 10.15pm

Filmed over eight months on the violent front line of Hong Kong’s street protests, this is the compelling and emotional story of how the lives of five young activists were changed forever.

Raw, personal and revealing, the unfolding tale of how these protesters moved from peaceful demonstrations to Molotov cocktails and bows and arrows gives a profound insight into what has really been going on behind the headlines that have gripped the world.

Exclusive footage shows police losing control of the situation as the violence spirals. As the Chinese regime faces its biggest political challenge since Tiananmen Square, China’s last bastion of free speech and democracy is fighting for its life.

DOCTOR WHO, BBC One at 7.10pm

It’s episode eight in the current run of Doctor Who this evening with an episode entitled The Haunting Of Villa Diodati.

“Nobody mention Frankenstein. Nobody interfere. Nobody snog Byron.” Should be easy right? The Doctor and gang arrive at the Villa Diodati, Lake Geneva, in 1816 – on a night that inspired Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. The plan is to spend the evening soaking up the atmosphere in the presence of some literary greats – but the ghosts are all too real. In this edition the timelord is forced into a decision of earth-shattering proportions, ooer! Dramatic or what?! SUNDAY NIGHT AT THE LONDON PALLADIUM: THE ORIGINAL SERIES, TALKING PICTURES TV at 9pm And a quick reminder the classic ATV variety series continues its first television repeat run since it’s original broadcast tonight on TPTV. This evening’s edition is somewhat different to the show you may remember, or have become used to recently in the re-runs. The entire bill was ditched when a strike by Equity saw all performers unable to appear on the live show. However not wanting to let the audience at the London Palladium or ITV viewers down ATV boss Val Parnell and host Bruce Forsyth decided to go to air anyway. The show had music, the regular orchestra was not effected by the strike, while Bruce was a member of The Variety Artist’s Federation rather than Equity so was free to present as usual. Another member of the Variety Artist’s Federation, Norman Wisdom, was asked to assist with filling the 50-minutes of live television. The two-man special, as it became, ended up a historic moment in television; showcasing both Wisdom and Forsyth’s abilities as ‘all round entertainers’. The 1961 episode of Sunday Night at the London Palladium was even released on VHS in the 1980s, such was its legendary status.

The doctor steps back in time on BBC One.