Caroline Flack has died aged 40

Former Love Island host took her own life and was found today at her London flat.

The 40-year-old presenter’s body was discovered earlier today, with a lawyer for her family confirming the cause of death as suicide.

“We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and we would ask they make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us.” – Family Statement

Flack was known for presenting shows such as I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! NOW!, The X Factor and Love Island. However, it was her private life that had been making headlines in the run-up to today’s tragic events.

The actress and presenter was arrested at her home in Islington, North London on December 12th after an incident with her boyfriend. She was charged with assaulting former professional tennis player and model Lewis Burton by beating and had been due to stand trial early next month. The CPS chose to pursue the case against Flack despite Burton pledging his loyalty to her and noting that he didn’t want to press charges.

Flack quit Love Island in the wake of her arrest not wanting her personal circumstances to ‘detract’ from the show. She wrote on Instagram: “Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly. In order not to detract from the attention of the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is stand down for Series 6.”

She was replaced by Laura Whitmore for the first ever Winter Series, which is currently airing nightly on ITV2.

Caroline as host of Love Island for ITV2.

Co-host of Xtra Factor with Olly Murs.

Caroline Flack started presenting on The International Pepsi Chart Show and had a minor role in 2001 film Is Harry on the Boat?. Between 2002-2004 she played Michael Jackass’s long-suffering girlfriend, Bubbles, in Channel 4’s Bo’ Selecta!. Other early presenting roles include CBBC at the Fame Academy and The Games for E4.

The late noughties saw Flack replace Kirsty Gallacher as the host of Sky One’s revival of Gladiators and then helm ITV2’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! NOW!. Caroline went on to co-host The Xtra Factor with Olly Murs and later Matt Richardson before presenting the main X Factor show with Murs in 2015.

She also took part in and won the twelfth series of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 with her professional dance partner Pasha Kovalev. However, she was best known in recent years as the host of ITV2’s smash hit dating show Love Island which she presented between 2015-2019.

“Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.” – ITV

The broadcaster has cancelled tonight’s Love Island: Unseen Bits as a mark of respect. It is not yet known what will happen for the rest of the series, which is due to come to an end next week.

Anyone feeling emotionally distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK.

A victory on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing.

With Joe Swash on ITV2’s I’m A Celebrity sister show.