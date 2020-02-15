Love Island: Unseen Bits pulled from schedule

Love Island: Unseen Bits was due to air at 9.00pm.

ITV 2 has taken the decision to pull tonight’s edition of Love Island following the death of its former host Caroline Flack.

Flack was found dead at her London flat earlier today having taken her own life.

The 40-year-old was due to host the first winter series which began last month but was forced to step down from presenting duties after she was arrested and charged with assault in December.

Love Island: Unseen Bits airs on Saturday’s during the series and takes a look back at the week’s highlights which includes footage not screened in the nightly highlights show.

It has now been replaced with two repeats of You’ve Been Framed!