Subscription model for BBC being pushed by Number 10

BBC could see its television and radio channels scaled back.

Earlier this month the government announced a public consultation into whether the television licence fee should be decriminalised but a report this morning suggests Number 10 is set either way to make changes to the BBC.

The Sunday Times has spoken to a source in Downing Street who says that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “really strident” on the need for reform at the corporation.

A number of proposed changes have been detailed in the report, which includes scaling back a number of its television and radio stations.

“They’ve got hundreds of radio stations, they’ve got all these TV stations and a massive website. The whole thing needs massive pruning back.” – Source speaking to Sunday Times

The former Culture Secretary, Baroness Morgan, gave a speech at the start of the month stating that the government was launching a public consultation on the licence fee. After the eight week consultation period the government will then look at the findings and the viability of alternative enforcement.

The report today has said that Downing Street would like to turn the BBC into a subscription service. Any changes, if given the go ahead, would not happen for a number of years. The cost of a television licence increases by £3 in April to £157.50.

“We are not bluffing on the licence fee. We are having a consultation and we will whack it. It has got to be a subscription model.” – Source speaking to Sunday Times

Oliver Dowden was appointed Culture Secretary on Thursday, taking over from Baroness Morgan. Dowden is the fifth Culture Secretary in three years.