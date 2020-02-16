Hamish Gaman pulls out of tonight’s Dancing on Ice

The professional skater has taken the decision following numerous defamatory articles.

Professional ice skater Hamish Gaman has revealed he is pulling out of appearing on tonight’s edition of ITV’s Dancing on Ice.

In an emotional statement posted on Twitter, Hamish said that he had taken the decision to pull out after a number of defamatory articles published in the press in recent weeks, which he says is untrue. Gaman had been paired with model Caprice Bourret for this series of Dancing on Ice, however he was replaced after just one dance. Caprice quit the show two weeks ago.

“Numerous defamatory articles have been stopped from running in the press over the past few weeks. These untrue stories are continually being fed to the press by a ‘source’. I’ve been told by various people where these articles and source quotes are coming from, and it’s clear that they’re trying to destroy my reputation. It’s become relentless and I feel extremely vulnerable. I’m asking them to stop.” – Hamish Gaman

Hamish joined Dancing on Ice in 2018 and has been partnered with Olympic athlete Perri Shakes-Drayton and former X Factor singer Saara Aalto, where they finished in third place.

Dancing on Ice continues tonight at 6.00pm on ITV and STV.