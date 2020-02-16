Nicola Roberts wins the Masked Singer

The masks came off on ITV last night, while we reveal Madame Tussaud’s hidden stars.

“This is absolute madness… It’s like a fantasy ridiculousness. But I think it’s what we need, a bit of tongue-in-cheek, it’s silly, not taking itself too seriously.” – Joel Dommett speaking to This Morning.

Hosted by Joel Dommett with panellists Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong last night saw the grand finale of the surprise ITV hit of the winter schedules. Nicola Roberts as Queen Bee won the series, with actor and comedian Jason Manford unmasked as the hedgehog and octopus was classical singer Katherine Jenkins.

In the semi-final we said farewell to Fox first when she was eliminated from the competition by the voting studio audience and was revealed to be actress, singer, dancer and presenter Denise Van Outen. Later in the semi-final Monster was unmasked and revealed to be American singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer CeeLo Green.

Stars of stage, music and television have been unmasked as the weeks have passed with Patsy Palmer as a Butterfly the first to depart, followed by Alan Johnson as a Pharoah then Justin Hawkins appearing under a Chameleon costume while Teddy Sheringham starred as the Tree and Kelis was a Daisy.

The start of February saw the duck leave the contest aka Skin followed by Jake Shears who had been disguised as a Unicorn. All twelve Masked Singers returned for a special group performance in last nights concluding edition.

For a bit of fun Madame Tussauds Blackpool disgused some of their wax stars to join in the Masked Singer fun. Below we reveal the answers…

Pop star Ariana Grande was one of the wax masked stars.

Singer Olly Murs was next.

And the third was Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood.