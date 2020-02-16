Love Island won’t air tonight out of respect for Caroline Flack’s family.
ITV have confirmed that tonight’s episode of Love Island won’t air following the tragic death of Caroline Flack.
Flack presented the hit ITV2 dating show between 2015-2019, standing down in December after she was charged with an assault on her boyfriend.
“Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection. All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news. After careful consultation between Caroline’s representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline’s tragic death we have decided not to broadcast tonight’s Love Island out of respect for Caroline’s family.” – ITV statement
The presenter was found dead at her London flat on Saturday with a lawyer for her family confirming she had committed suicide.
Yesterday’s edition of Love Island: Unseen Bits was pulled from the schedule with repeats of You’ve Been Framed! being shown in tis place.
The show is expected to return to the ITV2 schedules tomorrow night with a tribute to Flack.
