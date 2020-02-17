Television Centre becomes home to Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant and Dec move into ‘Crinkley Bottom’.

“Saturday Night Takeaway is an entertainment extravaganza and is shiny floor TV at its best. We’re delighted it’s chosen our Television Centre facility is its new home. We excel at fun, fast and ambitious productions and look forward to partnering with the team to bring the show back to the nation’s TV screens.” – Meryl McLaren, Commercial Manager, BBC Studioworks

BBC Studioworks’ 10,800 sq. ft. Studio TC1 will become the new home to ITV’s Saturday Night Takeaway from 22nd February. The studio that, for much of its time on air, the forerunner to the format Noel’s House Party used to occupy in the 1990s. The show hosted by Noel Edmonds aired from 1991 to 1999 and itself was a reincarnation of previous Saturday night BBC One formats.

Now where Crinkley Bottom’s great house once stood ITV studios and Mitre TV move in for a weekly Takeaway. Fronted by Ant and Dec SNT will record the 16th series in its new home. The move means that BBC Studioworks will be broadcasting live from Television Centre seven days a week, with ITV Daytime shows, Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women broadcasting on weekdays and Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch on Sundays.

Renowned for being a fast-paced live entertainment primetime show, the Saturday Night Takeaway action will be captured inside the studio using an 11-camera configuration, with ten additional exterior cameras on the Television Centre forecourt for week one. The forecourt activity will be cabled back to the studio’s galleries.

In addition to the studio, BBC Studioworks is providing post-production services, comprising four Avid Symphony suites and a Pro Tools dubbing suite. In advance of each of the weekly Saturday night broadcasts, rushes will be ingested, edited, mixed and reviewed for multiple live show features.

Saturday Night Takeaway will also benefit from TC1’s configurable seating rostra for its 500 audience members, as well as its cutting-edge technologies, flexible facilities and ancillary areas. BBC Studioworks is also providing expertise in the form of studio management, engineering, electricians and scenic staff.

BBC Studioworks operate the studios at Television Centre as a commercial business following the BBC moving out of the building in 2016. ITV closed their London Studios in 2018 with the intention of a rebuild, however, later aborted the plans opting to sell off the site on the Thames’ South Bank.

Saturday Night Takeaway is broadcast on ITV on Saturdays at 7pm.