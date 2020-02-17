Telly Today: TV choices for Monday, February 17th 2020.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Channel 4.



ONE TO WATCH: LABOUR LEADERSHIP DEBATE, CHANNEL 4 at 8pm

Channel 4 actually have picked this programme as one of their prime time highlights this evening.

Now, it is pretty unlikely that in five years time Labour will win the next general election, having become a national joke. However, there are some MPs who believe they can perform miracles that would make Mary, the Blessed Virgin, stand back in amazement. And tonight the producers of Channel 4 News, ITN, have gathered them together for a little tete-a-tete chat this evening.

As the Labour Party comes to terms with its worst election defeat in over 80 years, Krishnan Guru-Murthy presents this hour-long special which aims to find out who is best suited to take over from Jeremy Corbyn as the party leader. A party with as much appeal as a mouldy old tart. Will Labour next be lead into another election disaster by Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey or Lisa Nandy?

All three will speak in front of a live audience of past, current and potential future Labour voters to see who has the political x-factor for the job.

CONFRONTING HOLOCAUST DENIAL WITH DAVID BADDIEL, BBC TWO at 9pm

The Holocaust is one of the most documented, witnessed and written about events in history, so why is Holocaust denial back on the political agenda? What has happened in the 75 years since the liberation of the camps to have so skewed the picture? And, if it matters, why does it matter?

In this timely and important film, David investigates the history and modern face of Holocaust denial. He talks to academics and historians to trace how denial has evolved since the end of the Second World War and try to discover how and why people are still denying the Holocaust today. Over the course of the film David encounters people who cause him to question deep-rooted opinions, others who lend extra weight to beliefs he’s grown up with from childhood – and some he really would rather not meet at all. He broaches taboos and finds himself in often uncomfortable situations. At the heart of the film are his attempts to answer some fundamental questions: why does a desire to deny the events of the Holocaust even exist? Why is it growing? What does it tell us about anti-Semitism? Is there a version of Holocaust Denial that is becoming respectable? And how can we best counter these ideas? Finally, he emerges with a new perspective on an issue that goes beyond the events of the Holocaust and sheds light on a very 21st-century malaise – the denial of historical fact. For many, even to explore the phenomenon of Holocaust Denial is to unlock a box marked ‘do not open’. But this film suggests that by exploring this archetype of lies, conspiracy theory and fake news, we could deepen our understanding of our post-truth world.

THE EXPANDING UNIVERSE OF ASHLEY GARCIA, NETFLIX

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia is the latest comedy to arrive on the streaming service from today.

When Ashley Garcia — the world’s only 15-and-a-half-year-old robotics genius engineer and a rocket scientist — gets the chance to work for a prestigious company, she moves across the country to live with her fun-loving Uncle Victor, a pro football player turned high school coach who’s never met a responsibility he can’t shirk.

The multi-cam comedy series is co-created by Mario Lopez and Seth Kurland.

RIVER CITY, BBC SCOTLAND CHANNEL, 10pm

Caitlin becomes the number one police suspect as Joe’s murder investigation begins, Angus battles with his growing feelings for Kim, and Scarlett is filled with self-doubt on the day of the council elections. With her freedom on the line, Caitlin’s distracted with worries about Ruby and her new baby. Poppy offers much-needed legal support and persuades Caitlin to work with her as she faces police questioning about her part in Joe’s murder.

As DCI Grant begins the interrogation, Caitlin struggles to hold it together – which is seen as an early admission of guilt. Emotions running high, Caitlin looks on the edge of confessing all, but the tables are turned when she blames DCI Grant for not stopping Joe for grooming her child. To her utter disbelief, DCI Grant suspends Caitlin’s interview – she’s free to go. Caitlin rushes to the hospital to see her little grandson in the hospital for the first time, which triggers a dramatic course of action. Elsewhere, Angus decides to confess his feelings for Kim but is shocked to discover she’s left Shieldinch. Worse still, Bob is back and isn’t best pleased that his friend has grown close to his estranged wife. It’s election day and Scarlett is crippled with self-doubt. Fearing she can’t live up to the expectations of what it takes to be a local councillor, Scarlett’s buoyed by some home truths from her sister, Bernie.

She doesn’t know the barmaid did it, River City at 10pm.

