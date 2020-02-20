BT launch new TV packages

BT is to shake up their TV packages

“Life doesn’t stand still from month to month, so we don’t believe our customers’ TV should either. Our new range of TV packs bring together the best premium services, fully loaded with a wide range of award-winning shows, the best live sports in stunning 4K and the latest must-see films – all with the flexibility to change packs every month – with quick and easy search to find what you want to watch. So now with a click of a button you can take out the Big Sport package to catch the top Premier League fixtures one month and swap it for VIP for a rainy school holiday with the family the next.” -Marc Allera, CEO BT Consumer Division

BT are to offer a new range of flexible TV packages that gives customers the freedom to choose the TV shows, films and sport they want, when they want – with the flexibility to change their package every month. Customers can watch Sky Atlantic, hundreds of box sets, the latest must-see movies and live sporting action on Sky Sports all from NOW TV, BT Sport in 4K, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix in 4K – all in one place; one box, one remote and one bill.

BT TV helps customers get to their favourite content quickly with integrated voice and text search across all channels – removing the need to remember which show is on which channel or streaming service. All TV packages come with a BT TV box for integrated search, pause, rewind and record functionality.

BT today announced a range of great new flexible TV packages designed to offer the UK access to the widest choice of the very best TV shows, films and sport available the company state.

The new 24-month flexible TV packages will be launched tomorrow, 21st February, together with a pick of content bolt-ons to help customers choose the right TV line-up that best suits their needs. With package prices starting at just £10 a month, customers have the flexibility to upgrade, downgrade, and bolt-on to enable their TV to adapt to changing lifestyles month-to-month.

NOW TV has been fully integrated with BT TV, meaning that customers can now watch, pause, rewind and record premium Sky Entertainment and Sky Sports content on the BT TV platform. When combined with the great content from existing partners, BT TV is the only place where customers can enjoy easy, flexible access to BT Sport, NOW TV, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, with easy-to-use search and one simple bill.

BT is launching the new flexible TV packages to appeal to a variety of tastes so customers can choose the content they want, with the option to move between each package monthly as their needs change. With the all new flexible packages, customers can change their package subscriptions simply and fuss-free online or via the My BT app – removing the need to call in to speak with someone. There’s also no out-of-contract price rises, so no bill-shock after the end of the 24 months.

BT’s five new flexible TV packages come with AMC, exclusive to BT, as standard and are:

ENTERTAINMENT (£10 PM)

Offering the latest award-winning entertainment and Sky originals from channels including Sky Atlantic and Sky One, plus over 300 Box Sets on

demand, all from the NOW TV Entertainment Pass.

SPORT (£15 PM)

All 4 BT Sport channels, with exclusive Premier League games and every match of the UEFA Champions League with the best world-class sport from

football to UFC and much more.

BIG ENTERTAINMENT (£20 PM)

The latest award-winning entertainment and Sky originals from channels including Sky Atlantic and Sky One with over 300 Box Sets and all Sky Cinema channels with over 1,000 movies on demand and over 40 new movies added every month from NOW TV.

BIG SPORT (£40 PM)

The best of BT and Sky Sports. All 11 Sky Sports channels, bringing you the Premier League, Formula 1®, golf majors and much more with the NOW TV Sky Sports Pass. Plus, watch all 4 BT Sport channels, with exclusive Premier League games and every match of the UEFA Champions League with the best world-class sport from football to UFC and much more from BT.

VIP (£60 PM)

For those who want everything TV has to offer and more. The latest award-winning entertainment and Sky originals from channels including Sky Atlantic and Sky One, all Sky Cinema channels with over 1,000 movies on demand, the biggest live events on 11 Sky Sports channels, all in full HD, from NOW TV. Plus, watch all 4 BT Sport channels with exclusive Premier League games and every match of the UEFA Champions League in HD

and access to BT Sport Ultimate in up to 4K HDR.

For more information and to sign up, customers can call BT or visit BT.com from 21st February 2020.