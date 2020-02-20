History channel to relaunch as Sky History

A+E Networks unite with Sky for Sky History.

“We are delighted to be deepening our partnership with Sky. It is exciting to be taking the History brand to a new level in the UK with greater commissioning investment and broader reach. Our joint venture with Sky has been a long-standing success, this innovative brand partnership further strengthens its future.” – Dean Possenniskie, MD of A+E Networks UK

A+E Networks® UK and Sky, as part of their successful 25-year joint venture, will launch the co-branded Sky History channel in Spring 2020.

History, which will become Sky History, enjoyed a highly successful 2019, with audience share up by 11%. The foundation of this growth is the success of long-running franchises like Curse of Oak Island and new hit series such as UnXplained with William Shatner. There has also been greater investment in local commissions, including innovative talent-led UK programming Damian Lewis: Spy Wars, James Nesbitt: Disasters That Changed Britain and Al Murray: Why Does Everyone Hate the English, which was awarded the Gamechanger Programme of the Year prize at the 2019 Broadcast Digital Awards.

Building on the success of 2019, Sky History, will have further investment in locally commissioned original programming in 2020 and beyond. The additional titles will showcase premium factual series and specials delivered by a range of UK production companies. The channel will be available on linear TV and on demand in the UK and Ireland and will also be available on streaming service NOW TV for the first time.

Sky History is the flagship brand in the A+E family of channels with other networks including Crime+Investigation, Sky History2, Lifetime and free-to-air channel Blaze. All channels will continue to broadcast on Sky, Virgin Media, BT and TalkTalk. Sky History will continue to be managed and operated by the A+E Networks® UK team from their Hammersmith offices.