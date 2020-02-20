Revamped Beat The Chef returns to Channel 4

Andi Oliver and a stellar chef line up return to Channel 4 daytime.

Channel 4 will air thirty editions of daytime series Beat the Chef presented by Andi Oliver.

The format sees amateur cooks go head-to-head against award winning chefs Mark Sargeant, Frederick Forster, Hrishikesh Desai and Sophie Michell in fast-paced cook-offs to try and win a £10,000 jackpot.

In a refreshed format, every episode sees a single contestant try and beat the chef. In the first round contestants play their own favourite recipe against the chef, who in turn has to cook their own version of the contestant’s dish. Both versions then go to the tasting jury who blind test the meals.

Every vote the contestant wins from the jury is worth money and adds to their potential prize pot. In the second round, the chefs choose the dish. Can the contestants successfully compete against them to win votes? Contestants must predict how many votes they will get from the tasting jury. If they get it right they win the money; if they get a majority vote they win the £10,000 jackpot. But lose, and they walk away with nothing.

The programme was launched in late 2018 by Channel 4 with the first series airing across 20 editions last year.