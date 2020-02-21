Telly Today: Friday, 21st February.

Food fit for a time lord on Channel 4 at 8pm.

ONE TO WATCH: JAMIE AND JIMMY’S FRIDAY NIGHT FEAST, CHANNEL 4 at 8pm

Doctor Who – Jodie Whittaker – visits Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty’s end-of-the-pier cafe for a cooking lesson that’s out of this world.

In a cafe that’s about the size of (the outside of) the Tardis, Jodie helps the boys rustle up a packed menu, including a delicious roast pork, complete with a double helping of crispy crackling; and an authentic Thai beef massaman curry, that Jodie’s been dreaming about since she was 18.

The boys take to the road, campaigning to keep sustainable British brown crabs on the menu. And Jimmy uses his DIY skills to create a barbecue out of an oil drum for the Harlequins ladies rugby squad.

THE COMEBACK OF ANT McPARTLIN, CHANNEL 5 at 10.20pm

He was the darling of ITV, a face of their brand, a family favourite – and despite a disastrous 2018 – he still is. With the return of Saturday Night Takeaway there’s another chance to see this thought-provoking item of highbrow journalism from the nation’s fifth broadcaster. This Channel 5 documentary examining the presenter’s fall from grace in 2018, when while his marriage to Lisa Armstrong was failing, he was charged with drink-driving and admitted to rehab for a second time. Through interviews with experts, the programme offers an insight into how Ant’s world collapsed around him and how it feels to have personal problems played out in front of the nation. The programme also looks to the stresses of television and whether Ant would successfully complete his recovery upon reuniting with on-screen co-star and best-mate Declan Donnelly for, at the time, the forthcoming series of Britain’s Got Talent.

Cast & Crew

EASTENDERS, BBC ONE at 8pm

There’s a big departure tonight in EastEnders, as well as a new arrival. Over on the River Thames there’s chaos and panic amongst the party goers as everyone struggles to comprehend what’s happened as the party boat turns into a scene of horror and terror. No Dot isn’t doing a strip, she’s in Ireland, seemingly forever.

On the water-filling boat the situation grows worse, multiple lives are left hanging in the balance, and one person is set to meet a tragic end. Elsewhere Sharon is huffing and puffing ready to blow that hospital wall down.

More storylines in Pick of the Plots.

BUMPS, BBC ONE at 9.30pm

Bumps is a new Comedy Playhouse for BBC One written by Lucy Montgomery and Rhys Thomas, made by Kudos (part of Endemol Shine UK).

Sixty two year-old Anita (Amanda Redman) is divorced with two grown up kids, and no stork on the horizon threatening to bring grandchildren. Her daughter Joanne (Lisa McGrillis) can’t have children and her son Aiden (Seb Cardinal) has zero interest. After hearing about an Indian woman in her 70s who gave birth to a healthy baby Anita starts thinking: what if she were to do the same thing?

WetEnders, tonight at 8pm.