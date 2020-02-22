Best on the Box highlights for Saturday, February 22nd see Ant and Dec back on ITV.



ONE TO WATCH: ANT AND DEC’S SATURDAY NIGHT TAKEAWAY, ITV, STV and UTV at 7pm

The multi-award-winning Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returns live to ITV tonight for the happiest ninety minutes of the week. TV’s most popular duo are back with a whole host of new and exclusive features, guests, live surprises and outrageous stunts along with all of the Saturday Night Takeaway favourites that viewers know and love.

Undercover and I’m a Celebrity… Ger Out Of Me Ear will both return as part of the new run of episodes with some of the biggest names in showbiz taking part.

The Place on the Plane giveaway, where viewers are given the chance to see the Saturday Night Takeaway finale abroad, will become the biggest ever giveaway on British TV. Ant and Dec will be seeing out the new series in style, live from an undisclosed location which will be revealed in the first show of the new series.

Ant and Dec are back on the case as super sleuths in a brand new mini-series. The duo are still members of ‘The Honoured’ charged with looking after Britain’s security and this time around they’ve been called in not just because Earth needs saving. There’s an intergalactic security issue! Ant and Dec will battle aliens and a secret race called The Squittarianuvians.

The Pussycat Dolls will join Ant and Dec in the first show of the new series performing some of their biggest hits in the legendary End of the Show Show with multi-award winning, international singing sensation Camila Cabello as the first Guest Announcer. The 2020 series will be the first time SNT hasn’t aired from the iconic Southbank ITV studios. The programme will now come from Television Centre, where the father of the show, Noel’s House Party was produced in the nineties.

GENTEFIED, now streaming on NETFLIX



Created by two Chicano first-gen writers, Gentefied is a half-hour dramatic comedy adapted from the 2017 Sundance digital darling of the same name.

In this badass bilingual series about family, community, brown love, and the displacement that disrupts it all, three Mexican-American cousins struggle to chase the American Dream, even while that same dream threatens the things they hold most dear: their neighborhood, their immigrant grandfather, and the family taco shop. Set in a rapidly changing Los Angeles, the Spanglish dramedy will navigate important themes like identity, class, and balancing insta-fame with translating memes for their parents.

But most importantly, Gentefied will settle once and for all how to pronounce Latinx.

THE GREATEST DANCER, BBC ONE at 8.25pm

The pressure is building as only seven acts are left in the competition and they’re all battling to make it to next week’s semi-final, and ultimately become The Greatest Dancer, win £50,000 and performance routine on Strictly Come Dancing.

Every week, each dance act is set a challenge which they must tackle with their Dance Captain to create an unforgettable performance. Tonight’s challenge theme is Dance Fusion. For the four Dance Captains Todrick Hall, Cheryl, Matthew Morrison and Oti Mabuse, the pressure is on as they mentor their acts through the rest of the live challenge shows.

Also tonight, another world-class guest artist performs in a unique collaboration.

THE WINDSORS: SECRETS OF THE ROYAL TOURS, CHANNEL 4 at 7pm

The third episode in this four-part series airs this evening as Channel 4 continue their look back at the moments that made the 20th-century royal family.

This episode examines the 1970s and 1980s, opening as the world is in the grip of the Cold War and Elizabeth II makes her first visit to a communist country – Yugoslavia in 1972.

This is also the time of the Silver Jubilee tour to Australia where, after the dismissal of Prime Minister Gough Whitlam, there was increasing pressure from some quarters for a republic. But perhaps most significantly, this is a period that sees the formation of a far more aggressive media presence in the royals’ lives – the paparazzi.

CASUALTY, BBC ONE at 9.10pm

Violette (Kelly Gough) is trying her best to get clean in rehab, and is prepared to fight Ruby (Maddy Hill) for custody of baby Harmony. However, a bad decision leads to devastating consequences for the sisters…