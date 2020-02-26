Geordie OGs returns to MTV

Some of the Geordie Shore stars have grown up, and life is propa serious like.

You can’t keep a good OG down, and after last year’s smash hit series of Geordie OGs they’re back for a second helping. Once again giving us an all-inclusive backstage pass into their grown-up lives.

Nine years ago, the Newcastle massive hit the headlines as our favourite group of Geordies who partied across the toon ’til the sun came up. They provided viewers with countless Geor-dropping moments firmly cementing themselves as household names, and now Gary Beadle, Holly Hagan, Aaron Chalmers and Marnie Simpson are back for series two and all mature (though don’t be too shore!)

Joining the OGs family is Geordie Shore royalty, Sophie Kasaei. We see this lass at a huge pivotal moment in her life. While her fellow cast mates are all settling down – getting engaged, and having babies, Sophie’s life has taken an unexpected turn. Feeling like she is back to square one, following an unforeseen break up with her partner Jay, this series sees Sophie approach her 30th birthday, while battling with heartbreak and trying to build up a business by herself.

From Jack-the-lad to Gaz-the-dad, after the Shore we see Gary Beadle prepare for having two under two. Girlfriend Emma is loving his bond with two-year-old Chester and Gary is embracing family life, in a way you have never seen before! Is it time for our Gaz to finally pop the question?

We pick up with the one and only Holly Hagan who’s recently engaged and moving into her dream house with fiancé Jacob. She’s moved away from the Geordie party scene and is now completely focused on planning the ultimate engagement party of her dreams including, you guessed it, REAL UNICORNS. Meanwhile she continues to take a stand against bullying and tackle the trolls, with a potential new show in the pipeline. Watch this space!

Last time we saw Aaron Chalmers he had won his MMA comeback fight on home soil. Whilst Aaron might be tough in the ring, this series we will see his softer side as he reveals his girlfriend Talia is pregnant in episode one. Things start to get real for Aaron when he realises juggling his professional fighting career with a pregnant girlfriend is trickier than it seems, and to top it all off Talia reveals she only wants to wait a year until she gets pregnant again!

Last but not least, after seeing the highs and lows of her pregnancy in series one Marnie Simpson is FINALLY ready to give birth. In episode one, we see the emotional journey she takes preparing to bring a brand-new Geordie Shore baby into the world, but is she ready for the next challenge, MOTHERHOOD?!?

Geordie OGs is back and this is your chance to catch up with some of your favourite cast members and their hectic, emotional and unique lives since they appeared on the ground-breaking Geordie Shore.

Geordie OGs, tonight, Wednesday 26th February at 9pm on MTV.