“I’m Head of Bins!” says Rylan as he teases new Ready Steady Cook

Revamped cooking show Ready Steady Cook returns to our screens next week.

Its been off our screens for ten years but next week sees the hotly anticipated return of Ready Steady Cook. The cooking game show has been given a revamp and a new host, Rylan Clark-Neal.

The show, which was previously hosted by Fern Britton and later Ainsley Harriott, features two contestants paired up with a chef, going head to head in the newly designed Ready Steady Cook kitchen. The first challenge will see them create a dish in just 20 minutes from a budget ranging from £3.50 – £10.00.

The revamped second challenge gives each pair just ten minutes to create yet more amazing dishes, this time based on audience ingredients cards. As always, the winner will be decided by the audience who will hold up the iconic red tomato and green pepper voting cards.

Rylan has given an interview teasing the new series which also welcomes a batch of new chefs.

What was it like meeting the chefs for the first time?

Before we filmed the series we did a test day in a cookery school, so we could meet one and other. And I thought: “Please don’t be hard to work with, please don’t be.” Within ten minutes I think I made a joke, Akis said something, Ellis started laughing, Mike’s laugh was hilarious, and everyone was gone. It was like: “Actually I’m really looking forward to this”, so all the nerves went out the window.

How have you taken to the show’s eco credentials?

It’s literally been amazing. I’m Head of Bins on the set. So we’ve got the three bins – your mixed recycling, general waste then food waste. I‘m like: “No that goes in that bin!” We show how the food is coming in as well. Nothing is wrapped in plastic, it’s all wrapped in paper.

Have you learnt much being on the show?

Last night, I was cooking at home and Dan was like, where did you learn how to do that, and I was like: “Ready Steady Cook”. It is crazy how much I’ve learnt, and I’m not even sat at home watching everything. I’m glancing between the kitchens, getting involved here and getting involved there. But there’s so many tips and tricks that I’ve learnt along the way…

Were you surprised by the chef’s performance?

There are genuinely times where, I’m going: “There is one minute left…” in the green kitchen Romy’s working with a pineapple, a halibut, and some broccoli – and I’m looking and the halibut’s still raw on the side, wrapped in its paper not even open. And I’m like: “This ain’t gonna happen!” But somehow… a peeler comes out and then BOOM it’s sashimi!

Have you tried any recipes off the show?

I made Romy’s bread, I’ve made Akis’ hummus, one of the many hummuses he’s made. There’s literally so much I’ve tried!

Ready Steady Cook starts Monday 2nd March at 4.30pm on BBC One.