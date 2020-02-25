ITV continues to dominate Saturday night TV

Saturday Night Takeaway returned with 7.3 million viewers.

ITV continue to dominate Saturday evening television with the return of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway drawing in an average of 7.3 million viewers. It was a triumphant return for the show which was rested in 2019 due to Ant McPartlin’s recovery following a drink-drive charge the previous year.

The year has started well for ITV which launched The Masked Singer in January. The worldwide smash, initially met with scepticism, quickly draw in big audience numbers as viewers at home guessed which celebrity was singing behind the mask. The finale, which seen Queen Bee win and unmasked as Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts, was watched by an impressive 6.4 million viewers.

The Masked Singer, ITV

The broadcaster has wielded the axe in recent weeks with confirmation that Take Me Out and Keith Lemon’s Through The Keyhole won’t be returning. ITV have also rested The X Factor for this year however it’s expected to return in 2021 with another huge revamp.

Broadcast magazine reports that ITV are searching to fill 40 hours worth of airtime left vacant by the resting of X Factor. ITV are looking for new shows to fill the schedule from late August through to December. It is claimed the network is hopeful of continuing its success it has had so far this year.

The X Factor 2018 line-up