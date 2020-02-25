BBC News puts Wrexham centre stage

Wrexham to take centre stage as BBC News seeks stories that matter to residents of the Welsh town.

The pioneering newsgathering project ‘We Are…’ is returning next month and will this time take place in the Welsh town of Wrexham. ‘We Are Wrexham’ is a week long project which shares the stories of the people of Wrexham across the BBC.

Coverage will air across BBC channels and programming in Wales and the rest of the UK. There will be coverage throughout the day on the BBC News Channel alongside reports on BBC Breakfast, BBC national news programmes and on BBC Radio 4 and Radio 5 live. There will also be output on BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Radio Wales.

The Tŷ Pawb arts centre and community hub will play host to a pop-up BBC Newsroom which will act as the heart of the operation as the stories of the residents are told to the country. The history of the strong Polish community in Wrexham will be explored as well as telling the stories of the players in Britain’s most diverse football team.

“I am delighted that BBC Wales and BBC News are working together to bring this groundbreaking project to Wrexham. Our audiences are at the heart of everything we do and we’ll be asking people to tell us their stories in their own words. Our teams will work with the people of Wrexham to showcase those stories across all our output.” – Garmon Rhys, BBC Wales’ Head of News and Current Affairs

The BBC have previously been to Bradford, Middlesbrough and Stoke-on-Trent.