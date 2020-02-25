Telly Today: Tuesday, February 25th.

Heston Blumenthal, Niklas Ekstedt and Carla Hall brings us more Crazy Delicious.

ONE TO WATCH: CRAZY DELICIOUS, CHANNEL 4 at 8pm

Everyday meals are turned into extraordinary culinary creations in this magical new food competition.

Bored by the same old dishes, renowned chefs and ‘Gods of Food’ Heston Blumenthal, Niklas Ekstedt and Carla Hall challenge the UK’s most talented food lovers to produce remarkable meals that must impress with originality, visual flair and extraordinary flavours.

Comedian and foodie Jayde Adams presents the series in which ingredients are picked, plucked and snipped from an enchanted garden on the world’s first edible set, which contains edible blossom, chocolate soil and a drinkable babbling brook. The innovative cooking competition concludes as the final three pioneering cooks compete to be awarded the Gods’ golden apple and the knowledge that they’ve impressed three of the world’s greatest chefs.

All three cooks hoping to impress the Food Gods are mad about fusion, with mum Tiffany using flavours from America and Asia, karate-loving Tony drawing on his Indian and Italian roots, and food blogger Romy bringing a vegan spin to her dishes. First, they must make mushrooms the star of a brand-new dish, before pushing themselves to the limit by reinventing the cheese toastie in ways never imagined before. Bold new dishes such as arancini drumsticks, spam rice sandwiches and paratha pancakes are on the menu, but only two cooks can progress to the final round where they go head to head to produce a unique twist on a takeaway meal.

Creativity is pushed to the limits and surprises are served up aplenty, as the cooks battle to be crowned the winner and take home the Gods’ golden apple.

HOLBY CITY, BBC ONE ENGLAND, WALES and NI at 8pm

Ric wants to goes the extra mile when he treats the relative of a former patient, but with AAU at capacity and a nursing crisis in tow, it causes friction with Max.

Essie and Ben return from holiday, but seeing Sacha (Bob Barrett) puts Essie’s head into a spin. As Ben makes a grand gesture, it’s time for Essie to choose between Ben and Sacha. Who will it be? A refreshed Kian makes a dramatic return to Holby after recuperating in Canada, yet upon learning Jac has been taking a step back he is determined to push her out of her comfort zone. Holby City is screened later this evening on BBC One Scotland.

LOVE YOUR GARDEN, ITV, STV and UTV at 8pm

Alan Titchmarsh and the team turn a suburban plot in Hull into an exciting wildlife retreat for an inspiring, nature-loving teenager and his family.

With top tips on how to create a beautiful but child-safe wildlife pond, the best small trees for screening an overlooked garden, and the garden must-have of the moment, and Love Your Garden first – an outdoor cinema.

RIVER CITY, BBC ONE SCOTLAND at 8pm

Bob makes it clear to Angus he doesn’t want him as a pal or a colleague and their friendship is beyond repair. Later, when Bob is called out to a breakdown in a remote location, Angus hides in the back of the van to force them to talk. Bob is gobsmacked and reluctantly agrees to let Angus tag along. When the pair arrive on the scene, Bob’s oblivious that the customer is Jill Amuka, Rory’s dodgy lawyer, and that this is a set-up. As Bob works on the car, Angus is stabbed by one of Rory’s men and Bob meets a similar fate seconds later. Lying bleeding and wounded on the ground, the friends fight for their lives and experience flashbacks. Elsewhere, Scarlett is worried sick about Bob and urges Angus to keep an eye out for her son. As the day goes on Scarlett can’t shake the feeling Bob is in danger – and her worst fears are realised. River City airs tonight at 8.00pm on BBC One Scotland. Viewers outside of Scotland can watch River City on the iPlayer.

