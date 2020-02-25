Evocative thriller Hollington Drive for ITV

ITV has confirmed its commission of a four-part evocative thriller, Hollington Drive, from acclaimed screenwriter Sophie Petzal.

“I am delighted to be making Sophie’s brilliant script for ITV. It’s a beautifully written thriller that looks at maternal love and sisterly love, in a story that will compel and surprise the audience. I am also pleased to be working with Jonathan Fisher and our first ITV drama with West Road Pictures.” – ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill.

Hollington Drive focuses on the lives of two sisters, Theresa, and her older headteacher sibling, Helen. Both women appear close and their families enjoy spending time together.

The miniseries opens on a warm, balmy evening, barbecue sizzling on the patio, the perfect family setting. The atmosphere is chilled, as they lounge in Theresa and her partner Fraser’s perfectly manicured garden. Apart from Fraser’s brother Eddie winding everyone up, there’s hardly a hint of tension, but this is the calm before storm.

When Theresa’s ten-year-old son, Ben, asks to play in the nearby park with his cousin Eva, the adults begin to niggle. Fraser is relaxed and is fine for them to go, but this doesn’t help Theresa’s fears of foreboding and growing feelings of anxiety. As expected the children don’t return on time, and Theresa goes in search. Her suspicions are heightened when she finds the children on the edge of a woodland area and they appear to be fighting. Immediately her instincts tell her something terrible has happened.

This is all too realised when later that evening distraught neighbour, Jean, calls on the family. Her ten-year-old son Alex has gone missing…

In a plot thick with secrets, lies, twists and turns, Theresa can’t help thinking her son knows more than he is saying. Could Ben and his cousin Eva be implicated in Alex’s disappearance? Why are they both so subdued and now behaving out of character? The neighbourhood is compelled to help with the search for Alex, but what if he’s been murdered and her own son is his killer?

Hollington Drive will begin filming later this year and the details of casting and key production personnel are as yet to be announced by ITV. The series will be produced by West Road Pictures for ITV Drama.