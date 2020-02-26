BBC Two to air documentary on 1970 Miss World contest

BBC Two is to screen a hour-long documentary on the 1970 Miss World contest that saw a headline-making protest by the Women’s Liberation Movement.

The Miss World Protests, produced by BBC Studios, tells the story of the infamous 1970 Miss World contest, when protestors dramatically disrupted the show – kick-starting a feminist revolution in front of an audience of millions.

It was also a time of growing anti-apartheid protest, and the first ever black South African contestant was sent to the contest with the dubious title ‘Miss Africa South’, alongside the white Miss South Africa.

“Exploring this particularly eventful Miss World contest is an exciting way to look at some of the seismic changes that were happening in the UK and around the world in 1970.” – Abigail Priddle, Commissioning Editor for BBC Factual

The film is billed as an ‘entertaining, thought-provoking and timely’ take on a moment of game-changing anarchy.

Told through archive, animation and contributions from key players, including compere Michael Aspel, protesters and beauty queens, the documentary coincides with the theatrical release of Misbehaviour, a film dramatisation of the story with Keira Knightley.

“It’s thrilling to hear first hand from the people involved – the protesters, those working for the contest and the beauty queens themselves – and to reflect on how much that one night changed history,” Priddle adds.

The Miss World Protests will air on BBC Two, possibly under a different name, next month.