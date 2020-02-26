Telly Today: Wednesday, February 26th sees the geordie’s back in toon on MTV, an extra visit to Holby City and Kevin takes a final look into the future.

The future is bright, the future is Kevin.

ONE TO WATCH: KEVIN McCLOUD’S ROUGH GUIDE TO THE FUTURE, CHANNEL 4 at 9pm

In the final programme of the series, made in partnership with a leading phone company, Kevin McCloud sends Jon Richardson, Alice Levine and Phil Wang on an epic global journey to discover the extraordinary developments being made in technology.

The latest progress in the world of tech, Kevin believes, could save both the planet and us. This time, Kevin sends Jon Richardson to the US to see the latest advances in technology that claim to prolong life.

Phil Wang is off to China to explore how technology is enabling new ways for people to earn a living, even in the most remote locations. And Alice is in Japan, where she discovers that robots are becoming as advanced as humans

GEORDIE OGs, MTV at 9pm

Nine years ago, the Newcastle massive hit the headlines as our favourite group of Geordies who partied across the toon ’til the sun came up. They provided viewers with countless Geor-die-dropping moments firmly cementing themselves as household names, and now Gary Beadle, Holly Hagan, Aaron Chalmers and Marnie Simpson are back for series two and all mature… maybe

Joining the OGs family is Geordie Shore royalty, Sophie Kasaei. We see this lass at a huge pivotal moment in her life. While her fellow cast mates are all settling down – getting engaged, and having babies, Sophie’s life has taken an unexpected turn. Feeling like she is back to square one, following an unforeseen break up with her partner Jay, this series sees Sophie approach her 30th birthday, while battling with heartbreak and trying to build up a business by herself.

From Jack-the-lad to Gaz-the-dad, after the Shore we see Gary Beadle prepare for having two under two also the one and only Holly Hagan is recently engaged and moving into her dream house with fiancé Jacob.

Last time we saw Aaron Chalmers he had won his MMA comeback fight on home soil. Whilst Aaron might be tough in the ring, this series we will see his softer side as he reveals his girlfriend Talia is pregnant in episode one. Last but not least, after seeing the highs and lows of her pregnancy in series one Marnie Simpson is finally ready to give birth.

PESTON, ITV, STV and UTV – times vary

Robert Peston continues his political magazine show on Wednesday nights to provide viewers with an fresh, intelligent and lively perspective on the big matters of the day.

This week we’ve had a lack of Boris out and about, with flood-hit communities asking where is he when they need a leader to take them out of their misery, while the PM has also been attacked by former chancellor Sajid Javid who said bo-jo wasn’t acting in the ‘national interest’ when he was asked to ditch his advisors and new chancellor Rishi Sunak caused a stir in a teacup when he was photographed at a Yorkshire brew making factory.

Co-presenter Anushka Asthana will help Peston fuel the conversation in the studio and online, with updates from social media taking in perspectives from viewers, experts and key-players throughout the programme.

Peston airs on UTV and ITV at 10.45pm, STV air the programme after Scotland Tonight at 11.10pm

Peston is back digging into the past week in politics.

HOLBY CITY, BBC ONE at 8pm

Max (Jo Martin) finds herself in a desolate state after receiving blindsiding news, but following her fallout with Ric (Hugh Quarshie) has she lost her closest confidante?

Max tasks Jac (Rosie Marcel) and Kian (Ramin Karimloo) to decide who should be Clinical Lead, but neither are quite ready to take on the baton. Will a challenging case unite Darwin’s top consultants? A loved-up Essie (Kaye Wragg) attempts to do the right thing, but her joy is short-lived when shocking revelations threaten her friendship with Dom (David Ames).

