ITV lines up I’m a Celebrity 2019 stars for new shows

ITV has commissioned two new series for weekend mornings, starting in April.

Kate (right) on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, alongside Susanna Reid

Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garraway will present her own Saturday morning show with the help of her jungle pal Myles Stephenson, while Roman Kemp will present a series with his dad Martin.

Kate and Myles will be joined by celebrity guests across 22 editions of Breakfast at Garraway’s. ITV say that the show will ‘bring joy to the weekend’ with tips on how to spend it.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be welcoming everyone to join me and my sidekick, Myles, every Saturday morning for Breakfast at Garraway’s. We will have everything you need for a great weekend. I will have the best guests dropping by to tell us what they do to make their weekends great and live their best life. I can’t wait to get going!” – Kate Garraway

Martin and Roman will present together for the first time on Martin & Roman’s Sunday Best! which will, if the title doesn’t give it away, air on Sunday mornings. It also has an initial commission of 22 episodes, which will be filled with celebrity chat, music performances and games and challenges.

“Working with my dad is something I love to do. We don’t live together anymore – I don’t get to see him as often as I used to, so I am so excited to be presenting our own chat show on a Sunday morning, Martin & Roman’s Sunday Best! on ITV. We will have a real variety of guests on the sofa with us every Sunday, I can’t wait to get started!” – Roman Kemp

Martin added: “What could be better than sitting on the sofa again with my son Roman! But this time it’s to present our own Sunday morning chat show.”

Breakfast at Garraway’s and Martin & Roman’s Sunday Best! are Cactus TV productions for ITV.

Martin and Roman on Celebrity Gogglebox for Channel 4.