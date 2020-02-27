Telly Today: Thursday February 27th.

Flesh and Blood concludes tonight.

ONE TO WATCH: FLESH AND BLOOD, ITV, STV, UTV at 9pm

Imelda Staunton, Francesca Annis, Russell Tovey and Stephen Rea have lead the cast of Flesh and Blood – a darkly witty and gripping four-part drama created and written by Sarah Williams, the drama has explored family dynamics and modern relationships as they spiral towards a tragedy and possible crime.

In tonight’s last episode Vivien tries to dismiss her children’s fears about Mark, even as serious doubts creep into her mind.

Jake’s chances of reconciling with Leila suffer a potentially fatal blow. Helen is desperate to patch things up with George, even as her career hangs in the balance. While Natalie stands on the precipice between having and losing everything with Tony.

It all comes to a head at Vivien’s 70th birthday party, where events spiral into terrible tragedy…

SECRETS OF THE MUSEUM, BBC TWO at 8pm

This week, we meet curators and conservators trying to preserve some of the finest examples of craftsmanship in the world.

Deep in the museum stores, curator Keith is trying to breathe life into an object of extraordinary craftmanship – an original Stormtrooper costume from the Star Wars sequel The Empire Strikes Back from 1980. He’s hoping to exhibit the costume in a refresh of the V&A’s Theatre and Performance Display. But when he and conservator Susana unpack the moulded-plastic body parts, a key piece is missing: the Stormtrooper’s helmet. Meanwhile, two of the largest galleries in the museum, the Cast Courts, are undergoing a renovation. These galleries are home to one of the world’s largest collections of 19th century hand-made casts, replicas of some of Europe’s finest sculptures. As few people then could afford the luxury of travel, art works could be brought to them with these painstaking replicas. Now it’s the job of senior sculpture conservator Victor to give these precious casts a facelift.

HUNTED, CHANNEL 4 at 9pm

Jess and Ella are running scared in rural Yorkshire as the Hunters prowl the country lanes in hot pursuit. Three Scottish sisters attempt to spirit businesswoman Toni further north.

Ben and Rob bid to get one step ahead by communicating with friends via Xbox – but one crucial error may cost them dearly. As Frankie and Dan reach out to their network for help, are they trapped in their ‘safe house’, with the Hunters about to strike again?

THE HEIST, SKY ONE at 9pm

Guv’nor Sue Hill takes to the airwaves to make a fresh radio appeal for witnesses, hoping any information will get her closer to solving the million-pound heist that happened in Alnwick, Northumberland.

Mother and son thieves, Christine and Gary Jeffries, come up with an ingenious plan to waste the detectives’ time, but sensing they’re being played the detectives go undercover and instead gather intelligence on the pair. School friends Ishy Kartoun and Will Bell try to get the town back onside with a donation to the local fish and chip shop.

But when the detectives catch up with the duo the pressure starts to mount. And a specialist search team find damning evidence hidden in Hellen Cole-Joyce’s house, leaving her with difficult questions to answer.



The search for the ‘stolen money’ is proving easy for the team.