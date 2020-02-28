STV Player available on Apple TV devices

STV’s Video On Demand service is now available on Apple TV devices

Apple TV users will now be able to access the STV Player for the first time in Scotland and the rest of the UK.

STV, which is the homes of hit shows such as Coronation Street and Saturday Night Takeaway in Scotland, will be available to watch on the STV Player on Apple TV. Users accessing the service will be able to stream STV and STV+1 live as well as access over 1000 hours worth of programmes including STV classics such as Taggart.

“Having the STV Player on Apple TV has been one of the most requested developments from Scottish Apple fans for some time. Apple TV users are passionate and heavy users and we’re thrilled that we’re now able to add this platform to our portfolio.” – Richard Williams, Director of Digital at STV

STV Player + is also available for viewers who want to catch up on programmes ad-free. The cost of the service is £3.99 a month. The service mirrors the ITV Hub On Demand Service which is available to users in the UK.