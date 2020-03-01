One of Channel 5’s biggest stars, Jane McDonald, has announced she is leaving the station to work on new projects.

“It’s now time for me to spend some time in the UK, concentrate on my music and

tours and exciting new projects.”

The former cruise ship singer began fronting Cruising with Jane McDonald back in 2017 which quickly became a hit for Channel 5. Jane then went on to front her own prime time entertainment show Jane McDonald and Friends, which included a New Year’s Eve special.

Most recently, Jane has been Holidaying, which sees her explore luxury destinations around the globe alongside her celebrity friends. Holidaying with Jane McDonald began in January 2020 with the series attracting an average of 1.4 million viewers.

“I want to offer my most sincere thanks to everyone who has worked on all my shows. Everyone at Channel 5 and Viacom International Studios who have all helped make the most incredible and successful programmes.” – Jane McDonald

Jane posted a statement on her official Instagram page where she thanked all those who had worked on the shows. She also thanked everyone who had supported and watched the shows over the years.

On New Year’s Eve 2018, the broadcaster dedicated a whole night to the popular entertainer, which included a Christmas special of her Cruising travelogue, a documentary looking at her success and a New Year’s Eve edition of Jane McDonald and Friends.