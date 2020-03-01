ITV daytime favourite This Morning is returning to television screens in Ireland.

Virgin Media One has confirmed that ITV’s This Morning will return on Monday 9th March, hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

This Morning was dropped by Virgin Media One in October 2019 along with Loose Women. The all-female panel show will not be returning to Virgin Media One, who confirmed a change to the daytime line-up following the return of This Morning.

Breakfast show Ireland AM has had the 10.00am hour scrapped and will now air from 7.00am – 10.00am. Elaine, which currently airs at 11.00am will move to weekdays at 3.00pm. As part of the change, the Elaine show has been given a makeover with a brand new set. Virgin Media News moves from 12.00pm to 12.30pm.