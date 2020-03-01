Baghdad Central comes to DVD & digital

Baghdad Central is a gripping new adaptation of the novel by Elliott Colla by BAFTA nominated writer Steven Butchard.

The six-part crime thriller is currently airing on Channel 4 and comes to DVD and digital from Acorn Media International on the 16th March 2020.

November 2003, Saddam Hussein has gone into hiding. The US-led invasion has left no one in charge and there is no effective rule of law. During the war, ex-policeman Muhsin al-Khafaji (Waleed Zuaiter) lost everything, and is battling to keep himself and his sick daughter Mrouj (July Namir) safe.

But when he discovers that his estranged older daughter Sawsan (Leem Lubani) is missing, his desperate search leads him to uncover the dangerous hidden life she had been leading…

Khafaji is recruited by British officer Frank Temple (Bertie Carvel) to help rebuild the local police force alongside the abrasive American Military Police Captain John Parodi (Corey Stoll), so he agrees to collaborate with the occupying forces, risking everything to find out what happened to his daughter.

Khafaji turns to his daughter’s enigmatic professor, Zubeida Rashid (Clara Khoury – Homeland)…but whose side is she on?

Extras include Introduction to Baghdad Central and six mini features.

RRP: £24.99